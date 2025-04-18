scriptBrisk Walking: A Proven Shield Against Stroke and Heart Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Brisk Walking: A Proven Shield Against Stroke and Heart Attack

Brisk walking reduces heart attack risk: A recent study published in BMJ Heart has proven that brisk walking is not only a means of weight loss but also an effective way to prevent serious heart diseases.

BharatApr 18, 2025 / 02:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Benefits of morning walk

Benefits of morning walk

Brisk Morning Walk Benefits: A brisk morning walk is truly amazing. It’s not just a stroll; it could be a life-saving habit. Imagine, a short burst of brisk walking each day can rejuvenate your heart.

Brisk Walking: A Boon for Heart Health

A recent large-scale research study, published in the journal BMJ Heart, involving over 400,000 participants, found that those who engage in brisk walking significantly reduce their risk of atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat) by 35-43%! This is a remarkable finding.

Brisk Morning Walk: The Difference Between Slow, Normal, and Brisk Walking

You might be wondering what the difference is between slow, normal, and brisk walking. Here’s the breakdown:

Slow Walking: This is a leisurely stroll, less than 3 miles per hour.
Normal Walking: A moderate pace, 3 to 4 miles per hour.

Brisk Walking: This is a faster pace, exceeding 4 miles per hour, as if you’re slightly hurried.

The research indicated that individuals with a brisk walking pace exhibited significantly better heart health, with a considerably lower risk of irregularities.

An Effective Way to Lose Weight

And guess what? Brisk walking also aids in weight loss. Even just 10 minutes of brisk walking can significantly boost your metabolism and assist in weight management. Combining this with a healthy diet and calorie awareness will yield even better results.

Benefits for Brain Health

Beyond physical health, brisk walking offers significant cognitive benefits. Increased blood flow to the brain enhances alertness, mood, and overall energy levels. Furthermore, it reduces stress and promotes the production of BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor), a protein crucial for the growth of new brain cells and connections.

Boosts Immunity

Your immune system also receives a significant boost! Regular brisk walking strengthens the immune system, reducing susceptibility to minor illnesses and lowering the risk of more serious diseases. Studies have shown that regular exercise helps maintain a balanced immune response.

Improves Sleep Quality

If you struggle with insomnia, frequent awakenings, or daytime fatigue, incorporate daily brisk walking into your routine. Studies have shown that light exercise, such as walking, significantly improves sleep quality, particularly beneficial for older adults. A study in Family Medicine and Community Health found that light exercise like walking improves sleep quality.
In essence, a 20-30 minute brisk morning walk is a boon for your heart, brain, sleep, and immunity. It’s a simple, affordable, and effective way to live a longer, healthier life.

So, set your alarm for tomorrow morning and start your brisk walk – your heart will thank you.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and does not substitute professional medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.

News / Health / Brisk Walking: A Proven Shield Against Stroke and Heart Attack

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

West Bengal Violence: Governor Visits Murshidabad Defying CM’s Appeal

National News

West Bengal Violence: Governor Visits Murshidabad Defying CM’s Appeal

in 3 hours

Maharashtra's Hindi Language Debate: Raj Thackeray Warns Government

Mumbai

Maharashtra's Hindi Language Debate: Raj Thackeray Warns Government

in 4 hours

Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Amidst Intensifying Israeli Attacks

World

Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Amidst Intensifying Israeli Attacks

in 4 hours

Rajasthan High Court Seeks Report on Heatwave Deaths, Rejects Funding Excuse

Special

Rajasthan High Court Seeks Report on Heatwave Deaths, Rejects Funding Excuse

1 hour ago

Latest Health

Mango Side Effects: Five Groups of People Who Should Avoid Mangoes During Summer

Lifestyle News

Mango Side Effects: Five Groups of People Who Should Avoid Mangoes During Summer

2 days ago

Type 5 Diabetes: A Growing Threat to Young Indians

Health

Type 5 Diabetes: A Growing Threat to Young Indians

2 days ago

Daily Banana May Help Control Blood Pressure: Doctors' Advice

Health

Daily Banana May Help Control Blood Pressure: Doctors' Advice

2 days ago

Bottle Gourd Juice Benefits: Should You Drink It on an Empty Stomach? Experts Weigh In

Health

Bottle Gourd Juice Benefits: Should You Drink It on an Empty Stomach? Experts Weigh In

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.