British Scientists Discover Diamond-Based Breast Cancer Detection Method

Scientists in Britain have discovered a novel and unique method for detecting breast cancer using diamonds. This technology allows for easier cancer detection. Let's explore this new technique.
When cancer spreads through the body, it first reaches the nearby lymph nodes. Doctors previously used radioactive substances or luminous dyes for this purpose. However, patients often experience allergies to dyes, and storing radioactive substances in hospitals is not easy.
To solve this problem, scientists have developed a new sensor using diamonds. In this technique, doctors will inject a magnetic fluid into the patient's tumour before or during surgery. This fluid will travel to the lymph nodes in the same way that cancer cells spread.
Doctors will then use a special magnetic sensor with a tiny diamond at its tip. The nitrogen-vacancy centres present in the diamond detect even the slightest changes in magnetic energy, aiding in cancer detection.
According to Professor Gavin Morley of Warwick University, these colour centres in the diamond not only sense magnetic changes but also give the diamond a light pink hue. This technology could become an extremely easy, safe, and side-effect-free method for detecting cancer in the future.