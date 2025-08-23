Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Health

British Scientists Discover Diamond-Based Breast Cancer Detection Method

British scientists have discovered a novel method for detecting breast cancer using diamonds. This technique will utilise diamonds to identify tumours and lymph nodes. Learn how this new discovery could revolutionise cancer detection methods.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

Cancer Detection with Diamonds
Cancer Detection with Diamonds (photo- freepik)

Scientists in Britain have discovered a novel and unique method for detecting breast cancer using diamonds. This technology allows for easier cancer detection. Let's explore this new technique.

When cancer spreads through the body, it first reaches the nearby lymph nodes. Doctors previously used radioactive substances or luminous dyes for this purpose. However, patients often experience allergies to dyes, and storing radioactive substances in hospitals is not easy.

Detecting Breast Cancer with Diamonds

To solve this problem, scientists have developed a new sensor using diamonds. In this technique, doctors will inject a magnetic fluid into the patient's tumour before or during surgery. This fluid will travel to the lymph nodes in the same way that cancer cells spread.

A New Method for Cancer Diagnosis

Doctors will then use a special magnetic sensor with a tiny diamond at its tip. The nitrogen-vacancy centres present in the diamond detect even the slightest changes in magnetic energy, aiding in cancer detection.

A Side-Effect-Free Method

According to Professor Gavin Morley of Warwick University, these colour centres in the diamond not only sense magnetic changes but also give the diamond a light pink hue. This technology could become an extremely easy, safe, and side-effect-free method for detecting cancer in the future.

Related Topics

health

Health department

health news

Published on:

23 Aug 2025 03:27 pm

English News / Health / British Scientists Discover Diamond-Based Breast Cancer Detection Method
