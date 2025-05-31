Bulletproof Coffee: Bollywood’s Favourite Drink – Healthier Than Regular Coffee?

What is Bulletproof Coffee?Bulletproof Coffee is a special healthy drink prepared by mixing butter and MCT oil in black coffee. It is a special drink with a high-fat content, hence it is also called butter coffee. This drink has been prevalent in Tibet for a long time, although very few people in India know about it. However, many Bollywood celebrities are now including this coffee in their healthy diet. This drink is especially useful for those following a ketogenic (Ketogenic) or low-carb diet. It helps provide the body with sustained energy and control hunger.
Benefits of Bulletproof Coffee
Weight LossMCT oil boosts metabolism and controls hunger, aiding in weight loss.
Increased EnergyCaffeine and MCT oil combine to provide the body with energy, keeping you active and refreshed throughout the day.
Improved Digestive SystemGhee improves digestion and helps relieve problems like gas and acidity.
Improved MemorySome research suggests that bulletproof coffee may help improve mental clarity and concentration.
Is Bulletproof Coffee Healthier Than Regular Coffee?It entirely depends on your diet and lifestyle. If you are on a high-fat, low-carb diet, bulletproof coffee can support your metabolism and help with weight loss. However, if your diet is high-carb or balanced, the excess fat and calories could lead to weight gain.
Bulletproof Coffee Vs Regular Coffee – Calories in 1 CupRegular black coffee contains approximately 2 to 5 calories.
Bulletproof coffee, due to the ghee and MCT oil, has approximately 230 to 235 calories.
How to Make Bulletproof CoffeeIngredients
1 cup coffee
1-2 teaspoons ghee
1-2 teaspoons MCT oil
First, prepare black coffee and add 1-2 teaspoons of ghee and MCT oil. Whisk well with a mixer or blender for a frothy texture. Drinking the prepared coffee hot in the morning is most beneficial.