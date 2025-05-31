Bulletproof Coffee: Bollywood’s Favourite Drink – Healthier Than Regular Coffee?

But the question arises: is bulletproof coffee more beneficial than regular coffee? If you have this question in mind, reading this article might be beneficial for you. This will help determine which coffee is healthier.

What is Bulletproof Coffee? Bulletproof Coffee is a special healthy drink prepared by mixing butter and MCT oil in black coffee. It is a special drink with a high-fat content, hence it is also called butter coffee. This drink has been prevalent in Tibet for a long time, although very few people in India know about it. However, many Bollywood celebrities are now including this coffee in their healthy diet. This drink is especially useful for those following a ketogenic (Ketogenic) or low-carb diet. It helps provide the body with sustained energy and control hunger.

Benefits of Bulletproof Coffee Weight Loss MCT oil boosts metabolism and controls hunger, aiding in weight loss. Increased Energy Caffeine and MCT oil combine to provide the body with energy, keeping you active and refreshed throughout the day.

Improved Digestive System Ghee improves digestion and helps relieve problems like gas and acidity. Improved Memory Some research suggests that bulletproof coffee may help improve mental clarity and concentration. Is Bulletproof Coffee Healthier Than Regular Coffee? It entirely depends on your diet and lifestyle. If you are on a high-fat, low-carb diet, bulletproof coffee can support your metabolism and help with weight loss. However, if your diet is high-carb or balanced, the excess fat and calories could lead to weight gain.

Bulletproof Coffee Vs Regular Coffee – Calories in 1 Cup Regular black coffee contains approximately 2 to 5 calories.

Bulletproof coffee, due to the ghee and MCT oil, has approximately 230 to 235 calories. How to Make Bulletproof Coffee Ingredients

1 cup coffee

1-2 teaspoons ghee

Method

First, prepare black coffee and add 1-2 teaspoons of ghee and MCT oil. Whisk well with a mixer or blender for a frothy texture. Drinking the prepared coffee hot in the morning is most beneficial.

Important Points Bulletproof coffee should be consumed in moderation due to its high calorie content. This coffee is only effective on a high-fat and low-carb diet; therefore, it may be less beneficial if you are following any other diet. The high fat content can be harmful to health, so consume it cautiously.

Disclaimer: This information is based on celebrity interviews and online website research. Consult your nutrition expert or doctor before trying any diet or recipe. Patrika.com does not confirm this information.