Bulletproof Coffee: Bollywood’s Favourite Drink – Healthier Than Regular Coffee?

Bulletproof coffee is a popular drink, often seen being consumed by Bollywood actresses. But is it significantly more beneficial than regular daily coffee? Let’s find out.

May 31, 2025 / 11:26 am

Patrika Desk

Coffee facepack for shiny skin
Bulletproof Coffee Benefits: Bulletproof coffee is currently trending, and for good reason. It’s a favourite drink of many Bollywood actresses and is rapidly gaining popularity among the general public. Several Bollywood fitness enthusiasts, including Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty, have incorporated it into their morning routines. According to them, this coffee helps them stay active throughout the day and effectively controls hunger during fasting.
But the question arises: is bulletproof coffee more beneficial than regular coffee? If you have this question in mind, reading this article might be beneficial for you. This will help determine which coffee is healthier.

What is Bulletproof Coffee?

Bulletproof Coffee is a special healthy drink prepared by mixing butter and MCT oil in black coffee. It is a special drink with a high-fat content, hence it is also called butter coffee. This drink has been prevalent in Tibet for a long time, although very few people in India know about it. However, many Bollywood celebrities are now including this coffee in their healthy diet. This drink is especially useful for those following a ketogenic (Ketogenic) or low-carb diet. It helps provide the body with sustained energy and control hunger.

Benefits of Bulletproof Coffee

Weight Loss

MCT oil boosts metabolism and controls hunger, aiding in weight loss.

Increased Energy

Caffeine and MCT oil combine to provide the body with energy, keeping you active and refreshed throughout the day.

Improved Digestive System

Ghee improves digestion and helps relieve problems like gas and acidity.

Improved Memory

Some research suggests that bulletproof coffee may help improve mental clarity and concentration.

Is Bulletproof Coffee Healthier Than Regular Coffee?

It entirely depends on your diet and lifestyle. If you are on a high-fat, low-carb diet, bulletproof coffee can support your metabolism and help with weight loss. However, if your diet is high-carb or balanced, the excess fat and calories could lead to weight gain.

Bulletproof Coffee Vs Regular Coffee – Calories in 1 Cup

Regular black coffee contains approximately 2 to 5 calories.
Bulletproof coffee, due to the ghee and MCT oil, has approximately 230 to 235 calories.

How to Make Bulletproof Coffee

 
Ingredients
1 cup coffee
1-2 teaspoons ghee
1-2 teaspoons MCT oil
Method
First, prepare black coffee and add 1-2 teaspoons of ghee and MCT oil. Whisk well with a mixer or blender for a frothy texture. Drinking the prepared coffee hot in the morning is most beneficial.

Important Points

Bulletproof coffee should be consumed in moderation due to its high calorie content. This coffee is only effective on a high-fat and low-carb diet; therefore, it may be less beneficial if you are following any other diet. The high fat content can be harmful to health, so consume it cautiously.
Disclaimer: This information is based on celebrity interviews and online website research. Consult your nutrition expert or doctor before trying any diet or recipe. Patrika.com does not confirm this information.

