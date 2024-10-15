scriptBy 2050, a blueprint is ready to reduce premature deaths by half: Lancet Report | Latest News | Patrika News
By 2050, a blueprint is ready to reduce premature deaths by half: Lancet Report

Premature death: The goal of reducing the premature death rate by 50% can now become a reality. According to a new study published by the Lancet Commission, this significant achievement can be achieved by using new health technologies, childhood vaccinations, and affordable prevention and treatment services.

JaipurOct 15, 2024 / 05:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Lancet Report Reveals Roadmap to Halve Premature Deaths by 2050

Lancet Report Reveals Roadmap to Halve Premature Deaths by 2050

The goal of reducing the premature death rate by 50% can now become a reality. Lancet Commission has published a new study that suggests that by using new health technologies, childhood vaccinations, and affordable prevention and treatment services, this significant achievement can be achieved.

Premature death: “50 by 50”

The study has presented a clear roadmap for each country, which suggests that by 2050, every country can reduce the probability of premature death of its citizens by half. The “50 by 50” goal is to reduce the probability of death before the age of 70 to 15% by 2050, which was 31% for those born in 2019.

Since 1970, 37 countries have reduced premature death rates

Since 1970, around 37 countries have reduced the probability of premature death of their citizens by half. This is a significant indicator of progress in healthcare services. Gavin Yamey, Director of the Duke University Center for Policy Impact in Global Health (CPIGH), says, “Today, we have better circumstances to reduce premature death rates. This is not only important for health but also for economic progress and poverty reduction.”

15 major health problems need attention

The report highlights 15 major health problems that are the leading causes of premature deaths, including TB, respiratory infections, diabetes, heart disease, and suicide. According to the report, if these major health problems are addressed with affordable healthcare services, vaccinations, and necessary measures, the premature death rate can be reduced rapidly.

Suggestion to increase taxes on tobacco and unhealthy food products

Researchers have suggested increasing taxes on tobacco products, unhealthy food and beverages, and fossil fuels. This will not only reduce diseases and deaths related to these products but also generate revenue that can be used for healthcare services.

Expansion of new health technologies and financial investment

The study emphasized the need to expand new health technologies and invest in affordable healthcare services for the common people. If all countries take concrete steps in this direction, this goal will not only be achievable but will also be a significant achievement for health, prosperity, and economic progress.

