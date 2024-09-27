scriptCaffeine side effects: Can Caffeine Ruin Your Sleep Quality? | Latest News | Patrika News
Caffeine side effects: Can Caffeine Ruin Your Sleep Quality?

Caffeine side effects: Often, stress, poor lifestyle, and unhealthy eating habits can disrupt our sleep. But did you know that caffeine (Caffeine) has a deep connection with sleep?

JaipurSep 27, 2024 / 01:21 pm

In today’s fast-paced life, stress, poor lifestyle, and unhealthy eating habits can hurt our sleep. But did you know that caffeine (Caffeine) can also disrupt your sleep? Especially when consumed in excess.

The deep connection between caffeine and sleep

Caffeine side effects: Caffeine, which is commonly found in tea, coffee, soft drinks, and some medications, has a significant impact on our bodies and minds. When we consume excessive amounts of caffeine during the day, it can affect our sleep. Caffeine increases the time it takes to fall asleep and hinders deep sleep.

How does caffeine affect sleep?

Caffeine side effects: The effects of caffeine start 30 minutes after consumption and can last for several hours. It reduces the quality of sleep and forces us to wake up repeatedly. Therefore, if you consume too much caffeine, it can disrupt your deep sleep.

Avoid caffeine 6 hours before bedtime

Research has shown that consuming caffeine 6 hours before bedtime can disrupt sleep. Therefore, it is essential to avoid caffeine before bedtime to get better and more comfortable sleep.

How much quantity is safe?

According to the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA), daily consumption of up to 400 milligrams of caffeine is safe for adults. However, this amount may vary from person to person, as some people are more sensitive to caffeine. Especially those who have trouble sleeping should be very cautious when consuming caffeine.

Which foods contain caffeine?

Caffeine is not just found in tea or coffee. It is also present in chocolate, soft drinks, and some medications. Therefore, if you want to take care of your sleep, you should be cautious while consuming these items as well.

Tips for better sleep

To get better sleep, it is essential to focus on our diet and control our caffeine intake during the day. Avoiding caffeine consumption a few hours before bedtime can be an easy way to improve sleep quality. Therefore, if you are also struggling with sleep disorders, pay attention to your caffeine habits and enjoy a healthy sleep.
So, if you are also struggling with sleep disorders, pay attention to your caffeine habits and enjoy a healthy sleep.

