Caffeine side effects: Can Caffeine Ruin Your Sleep Quality?

How does caffeine affect sleep? Caffeine side effects: The effects of caffeine start 30 minutes after consumption and can last for several hours. It reduces the quality of sleep and forces us to wake up repeatedly. Therefore, if you consume too much caffeine, it can disrupt your deep sleep.

Avoid caffeine 6 hours before bedtime Research has shown that consuming caffeine 6 hours before bedtime can disrupt sleep. Therefore, it is essential to avoid caffeine before bedtime to get better and more comfortable sleep.

How much quantity is safe? According to the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA), daily consumption of up to 400 milligrams of caffeine is safe for adults. However, this amount may vary from person to person, as some people are more sensitive to caffeine. Especially those who have trouble sleeping should be very cautious when consuming caffeine.

Which foods contain caffeine? Caffeine is not just found in tea or coffee. It is also present in chocolate, soft drinks, and some medications. Therefore, if you want to take care of your sleep, you should be cautious while consuming these items as well.

Tips for better sleep To get better sleep, it is essential to focus on our diet and control our caffeine intake during the day. Avoiding caffeine consumption a few hours before bedtime can be an easy way to improve sleep quality. Therefore, if you are also struggling with sleep disorders, pay attention to your caffeine habits and enjoy a healthy sleep.

