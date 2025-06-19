Cakes and Biscuits Linked to Increased Heart Attack Risk

Why are people falling ill despite eating healthy food? This research, conducted at King’s College London, closely monitored the dietary habits of over 850 individuals. Many of these individuals consumed healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds daily. However, a significant flaw was their high consumption of chocolate, biscuits, cakes, and crisps. The result was that all the benefits of healthy eating were negated, and these individuals faced a significantly increased risk of heart disease.

Increased Blood Sugar Levels and Stroke Risk The research showed that individuals who consumed only fruits, nuts, and granola for breakfast experienced health benefits. However, those who consumed biscuits, cakes, and pies for breakfast experienced a significant increase in blood sugar levels. Their metabolism deteriorated, and obesity increased rapidly. Furthermore, these individuals exhibited a higher risk of heart attack and stroke compared to others.