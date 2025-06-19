scriptCakes and Biscuits Linked to Increased Heart Attack Risk | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Cakes and Biscuits Linked to Increased Heart Attack Risk

Even a healthy diet combined with regular consumption of biscuits, cakes, or crunchy snacks could be detrimental to your health. A recent British study revealed that excessive intake of these items may significantly increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

BharatJun 19, 2025 / 08:26 am

Patrika Desk

Cake and Biscuits Increase Risk of Heart Attack: If you eat healthy food daily but also consume biscuits, cakes, and crisps, this habit could harm your health. New research from Britain reveals that individuals who consume junk food alongside a healthy diet face a higher risk of heart disease and stroke. The research indicates that such individuals derive no benefit from healthy eating, as junk food negates its effects.

Why are people falling ill despite eating healthy food?

This research, conducted at King’s College London, closely monitored the dietary habits of over 850 individuals. Many of these individuals consumed healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds daily. However, a significant flaw was their high consumption of chocolate, biscuits, cakes, and crisps. The result was that all the benefits of healthy eating were negated, and these individuals faced a significantly increased risk of heart disease.

Increased Blood Sugar Levels and Stroke Risk

The research showed that individuals who consumed only fruits, nuts, and granola for breakfast experienced health benefits. However, those who consumed biscuits, cakes, and pies for breakfast experienced a significant increase in blood sugar levels. Their metabolism deteriorated, and obesity increased rapidly. Furthermore, these individuals exhibited a higher risk of heart attack and stroke compared to others.

New Dietary Plan in Britain

Following this study, the British government is planning to remove biscuits, cakes, and other processed snacks from its food menus. The research found that approximately 26 percent of people consumed unhealthy items alongside healthy food. This is why their health did not improve, and they frequently fell ill. This report, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, has forced people to consider that healthy eating alone is not sufficient; controlling snacks is also essential.

Cakes and Biscuits Linked to Increased Heart Attack Risk

