Can Sleep Deprivation Lead to Weight Gain?

Reasons for Weight Gain Due to Lack of Sleep Hormonal Imbalance Sleep has a profound effect on the body, particularly on hormones that regulate appetite and digestion. Lack of sleep affects two key hormones—leptin and ghrelin.

Leptin: This hormone signals your brain that your stomach is full and you don’t need to eat anymore.

Ghrelin: This hormone stimulates appetite. When you are sleep-deprived, ghrelin levels increase and leptin levels decrease, leading to increased hunger and overeating.

Lethargy and Lack of Physical Activity Insufficient sleep leaves your body feeling fatigued, reducing your desire for physical activity and exercise. This lowers calorie burning and can initiate weight gain. Furthermore, lack of sleep can decrease energy levels, leading to increased sedentary behaviour.

Stress and Cortisol Levels Sleep deprivation can increase cortisol levels, a stress hormone. Elevated cortisol stimulates the body to store more fat, especially around the abdomen. This increases the likelihood of increased belly fat. Sleep deprivation can increase cortisol levels, a stress hormone. Elevated cortisol stimulates the body to store more fat, especially around the abdomen. This increases the likelihood of increased belly fat.

Food Choices Due to sleep deprivation, we often gravitate towards high-calorie, fried, or sugary foods. This is because when tired, the brain seeks immediate energy, leading to the selection of less nutritious foods that are not beneficial for the body. Furthermore, sleep deprivation increases cravings for sweets, contributing to excess weight gain.

Solutions and Remedies It’s crucial to understand how to address this problem. Here are some measures to manage the relationship between sleep deprivation and weight gain: Improve sleep habits: Establish a regular sleep and wake-up schedule. This regulates the body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm) and improves sleep quality.

Exercise: Regular exercise not only keeps the body fit but also improves sleep quality.

Reduce stress: Yoga, meditation, and deep breathing techniques can help reduce stress, thereby improving sleep.

Maintain a healthy diet: Consume a balanced and nutritious diet that provides the body with adequate energy and helps control weight.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.