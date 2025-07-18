Can't Eat Eggs or Meat? 6 Plant-Based Foods Packed with Protein and Energy

Healthy Plant-Based Food: When we talk about protein, the first things that come to mind are usually eggs, chicken, or paneer. However, not everyone includes non-vegetarian or dairy products in their diet. This raises the question of how to compensate for protein intake. The good news is that nature has provided us with many plant-based foods that are not only rich in protein but also provide healthy fats, fibre, and essential minerals. Here, we discuss six plant-based options that you can include in your daily diet to meet your protein needs without relying on heavy supplements – and all while enjoying delicious food.