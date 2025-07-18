Can't Eat Eggs or Meat? 6 Plant-Based Foods Packed with Protein and Energy

Healthy Plant-Based Food: When we talk about protein, the first things that come to mind are usually eggs, chicken, or paneer. However, not everyone includes non-vegetarian or dairy products in their diet. This raises the question of how to compensate for protein intake. The good news is that nature has provided us with many plant-based foods that are not only rich in protein but also provide healthy fats, fibre, and essential minerals. Here, we discuss six plant-based options that you can include in your daily diet to meet your protein needs without relying on heavy supplements – and all while enjoying delicious food.
Quinoa is called a superfood because it contains all nine essential amino acids, which are crucial for muscle building, immune system function, and hormonal balance. 100 grams of quinoa contains approximately 14 grams of protein. It is gluten-free, making it easy to digest.
It can be boiled and eaten in salads, soups, and pulao (a mixed rice dish). It also contains good amounts of iron, fibre, and magnesium, which aid digestion and are beneficial for the heart. It keeps you feeling full for longer, reducing the need for frequent snacking and helping to control weight. It also helps in controlling blood sugar.
Pumpkin seeds may seem small, but they pack a powerful punch of protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals. Approximately 30 grams of seeds contain up to 7 grams of protein, which helps you stay active throughout the day. They are also rich in magnesium, zinc, iron, and antioxidants, making them a great option for heart, brain, and digestive health. If you need a healthy, unprocessed snack, these seeds are perfect.
You can roast them, add them to smoothies or oats, or sprinkle them on salads. They have a slightly nutty flavour and a satisfying crunch. For a fuss-free healthy option, try incorporating pumpkin seeds into your daily routine.
Paneer is a great protein source for vegetarians. It contains approximately 18 grams of protein per 100 grams, which helps build strong bodies and promotes muscle growth. It has a good amount of calcium, which strengthens bones.
Eating paneer keeps you feeling full, reducing frequent hunger pangs and helping maintain a balanced weight. You can eat it in many ways, such as in vegetable dishes, roasted, grilled, or added to salads. It cooks quickly. If not cooked in excessive oil or spices, it's a great option for daily meals.
Tofu looks like paneer, but it's made from soy milk and is entirely plant-based. This makes it a perfect option for vegetarians and vegans. 100 grams of tofu contains approximately 8-10 grams of protein. It not only helps build muscle but also improves hormone balance and energy levels. Tofu is light, digests easily, and doesn't feel heavy on the stomach.
It also contains iron, calcium, and fibre, which support various bodily functions. You can fry it, add it to vegetable dishes, or use it in salads and rolls. A slightly crispy texture enhances its flavour. Tofu can be a part of any healthy, high-protein diet that is simple in taste and rich in health benefits.
Lentils have always been a part of our diet, but we often overlook their true value. All types of lentils, such as masoor (red lentils), moong (mung beans), chana (chickpeas), and arhar (pigeon peas), are rich in protein, which performs many essential functions, from muscle recovery to providing energy to the body. 100 grams of lentils contain approximately 9-12 grams of protein, along with fibre, iron, vitamin B, and other essential nutrients.
Lentils are easy to digest and keep you feeling full for a long time. They are considered beneficial for controlling diabetes and maintaining heart health. If you don't eat non-vegetarian food or dairy, lentils prevent protein deficiency in your diet. Eating a bowl of lentils daily strengthens immunity and provides the body with essential amino acids, which help with everything from cell repair to hormonal balance.
Mushrooms are also considered a good source of protein. 100 grams of mushrooms contain approximately 3-4 grams of protein. They are also rich in iron, potassium, phosphorus, vitamin B, and antioxidants. Being low in calories and fat, mushrooms are a great option for those trying to lose weight. They help boost immunity and control inflammation in the body.
A compound called beta-glucan in mushrooms helps keep the body's immune system active. In addition, it supports heart health and is believed to help balance blood sugar levels. The best part is that you can eat mushrooms in many ways, such as in vegetable dishes, soups, or stir-fries. For those who don't eat meat, mushrooms can be a healthy and tasty alternative.