Can’t Sleep Due to Overthinking? Try These Five Yoga Asanas Before Bed

Yoga Asanas for Better Night's Sleep Child's Pose Child's Pose Photo Source – Freepik Child's Pose is a simple and relaxing yoga asana that helps relieve stress and anxiety. It relaxes the muscles of the back, shoulders, and neck, and provides deep mental peace.

How to do it: Sit on your knees and gently bend forward, resting your forehead on the ground. Extend both arms forward, close your eyes, and take deep breaths. Remain in this position for a while.

Thunderbolt Pose Thunderbolt Pose Photo Source – Freepik Thunderbolt Pose not only helps improve digestion but also calms the mind. Performing this yoga asana after dinner at night reduces mental stress and relieves overthinking.

How to do it: Sit on your knees, resting your body weight on your heels. Place both hands on your knees, keep your back straight, and take deep breaths. Sit in this position for a few minutes.

Cobra Pose Cobra Pose Photo Source – Freepik Cobra Pose helps open the chest and reduce stress. It calms the mind and relieves daily fatigue and anxiety, which can improve sleep. How to do it: Lie on your stomach, place your palms under your shoulders, and gently lift your chest and head. Bend your elbows slightly and keep your neck straight. Hold this position for a few seconds and then gently return to the starting position.

Corpse Pose Corpse Pose Photo Source – Freepik Corpse Pose is a very calming and deeply relaxing asana. It completely relaxes the body and mind, reducing overthinking and promoting better sleep. How to do it: Lie on your back, with your arms and legs slightly apart. Keep your palms facing upwards and your eyes closed. Focus your attention solely on your breath and let your body relax.

Alternate Nostril Breathing Alternate Nostril Breathing Photo Source – Freepik This is an effective breathing technique that calms the mind and relieves stress. Regular practice improves sleep quality and relieves negative thoughts. How to do it: Close one nostril with your thumb and gently inhale through the other nostril. Then exhale through the same nostril and repeat with the other nostril. Perform this for 2-3 minutes daily. You can gradually increase the duration.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.