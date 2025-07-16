Certain back pain medicines may raise dementia risk, suggests research

If you are suffering from back pain and taking painkillers, ensure regular check-ups with your doctor. Be cautious about the dosage and duration of medication. While Gabapentin is not an addictive drug, prolonged use can negatively impact your mental health. There is a risk of memory loss, and it is quite prevalent in India under the guise of a painkiller.
According to doctors, Gabapentin is used to treat back pain. This medication is now under scrutiny. A large medical study in the USA revealed that if a person is given Gabapentin six or more times, the risk of diseases like Dementia (weakening of memory) and Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) increases significantly.
Dr. Ashok Yadav, former president of the Provincial Medical Service and senior physician, explained that Gabapentin is a painkiller that, when taken for a long time, affects the patient's brain, liver, and kidneys. These days, when patients complain of back pain or pain in any other part of the body, doctors are suggesting Gabapentin, which is completely wrong. A few years ago, this medication was not so prevalent.
According to Dr. Yadav, neurologists used to prescribe it. Many times, patients also obtain pain medication from a doctor and continue taking it for years, which is dangerous. Gabapentin is administered with a complete protocol. The dosage and duration are all under the doctor's supervision. An excessive dose of Gabapentin can prove fatal for the patient.
This study was published in the Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine journal and analysed the health records of 26,414 patients from 2004 to 2024. The research revealed that the risk of Dementia increased by 29% and the risk of MCI increased by 85% in those who took Gabapentin 6+ times.
The research also found that the risk of Dementia was more than double in patients aged 18 to 64. Specifically, in those aged 35-49, the risk of dementia doubled, and the risk of MCI tripled. With 12 or more doses, the risk of dementia reached 40%, and the risk of MCI reached 65%.
1- Weakening of memory
2- Decrease in decision-making ability
3- Difficulty in thinking and understanding
4- Gradual decline in mental capacity
5- Emotional instability or symptoms of depression
While this study is observational, meaning it doesn't directly show cause and effect, it does indicate that the continuous and uncontrolled use of Gabapentin can harm the brain, especially during youth and middle age. Therefore, such patients should remain under regular medical check-up.