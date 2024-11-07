scriptChhath Puja: Yamuna’s Water Can Cause Illness, Know the Precautions | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Chhath Puja: Yamuna’s Water Can Cause Illness, Know the Precautions

Chhath Puja: Due to increasing pollution in the Yamuna River in Delhi, standing in the water to perform worship (Chhath Puja) could lead to serious health problems.

New DelhiNov 07, 2024 / 10:00 am

Patrika Desk

Health risks in Yamuna water

Chhath Puja: There is a festive atmosphere across the country for the Chhath Mahaparv, especially in Delhi, where people from Purvanchal are continuing the tradition of offering prayers to Lord Sun in the Yamuna River. However, due to increasing pollution in the Yamuna River, standing in the water to perform worship (Chhath Puja) could lead to serious health problems.

The Danger of Polluted Water: Skin Allergy and Burning Symptoms

According to Dr. AC Bharija, a senior dermatologist in Delhi, bathing in the polluted water of the Yamuna River can cause skin-related problems. When the water is dirty, the chemical elements present in it can cause skin irritation, itching, and rashes.

Prolonged Standing in Polluted Water Can Have a Profound Impact on Health

Dr. Bharija said that standing in polluted water for a long time can cause chemical elements to enter the body through the skin, leading to skin inflammation, pain, and other serious symptoms.

Foam in the Yamuna River: A Sign of Industrial Waste, Causing Infections and Respiratory Diseases

The foam in the Yamuna River is also a result of pollution. The chemical reaction and industrial waste in the water create foam, making the water even more toxic. Standing in the water or coming into contact with it can be hazardous to health. Dr. Bharija warned that the foam-laden water can cause allergies or asthma-like problems. If the water enters the nose or throat, it can also cause internal infections.

The Growing Threat of Internal Health Problems

Prolonged contact with polluted water can not only affect the skin but also the respiratory and digestive systems. Standing in the water for a long time can cause infections, stomach diseases, and breathing difficulties. Dr. Bharija expressed concern, saying, “It is essential to avoid polluted water to prevent these health problems.”

Precautions to Take During Chhath Puja

During Chhath Puja, devotees who offer prayers to Lord Sun in the Yamuna River must take some precautions:

  • Avoid standing in polluted water for a long time.
  • Apply moisturizer or cream before and after bathing to protect the skin.
  • Those who already suffer from allergies or asthma must take extra precautions.
  • Cover your face with a cloth to prevent water from entering your nose and mouth.
During Chhath Puja, the enthusiasm of the devotees is unmatched, but neglecting safety in polluted water can cause serious health problems. It is essential to be cautious and take precautions to ensure a healthy and safe celebration.
(IANSl)

