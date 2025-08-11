Chikungunya cases in Mumbai: Why it rises in monsoon and how to prevent it

Chikungunya is a viral infection caused by the chikungunya virus. It is transmitted by the female Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, the same mosquitoes that spread dengue and Zika viruses. These mosquitoes bite during the day, with Aedes aegypti being active both indoors and outdoors. While fatalities are rare, the illness can be severe in the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing conditions.