Chikungunya cases in Mumbai: Why it rises in monsoon and how to prevent it

Chikungunya cases are rapidly increasing in Mumbai, with alarming figures indicating a serious situation. According to the BMC's (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Epidemiology and Public Health Department, a total of 265 cases were reported between January and July 2025, compared to only 46 cases during the same period last year. Maharashtra as a whole recorded 1,512 cases this year, up from 1,189 in 2024.
Early onset of monsoon rains in May this year created ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, leading to a surge in vector-borne diseases. The situation is similarly worsening in China, with 7,000 chikungunya cases reported since the end of June. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of the rapidly spreading disease in South Asia.
Chikungunya is a viral infection caused by the chikungunya virus. It is transmitted by the female Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, the same mosquitoes that spread dengue and Zika viruses. These mosquitoes bite during the day, with Aedes aegypti being active both indoors and outdoors. While fatalities are rare, the illness can be severe in the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing conditions.
The hallmark symptoms include a sudden high fever accompanied by severe joint pain. Other symptoms may include muscle pain, headache, fatigue, nausea, and a red rash, which are also common in dengue and malaria. While the fever may subside within a week, joint pain can persist for up to three months. The similarity of symptoms with other illnesses during this season necessitates consulting a doctor instead of self-medicating.
There is no specific antiviral treatment for chikungunya. Treatment focuses on managing fever and pain with paracetamol, adequate hydration, and rest. While a vaccine has been approved, it is not yet readily available to the general public.
Chikungunya outbreaks typically occur every 4–8 years, or sometimes after a gap of 20 years. Most outbreaks follow the rainy season when mosquito populations are at their highest.
Aedes mosquitoes breed in clean water, particularly in urban areas. Therefore, it is crucial to eliminate stagnant water. Since these mosquitoes bite during the day, protective measures such as wearing long sleeves and trousers, covering legs, and using mosquito nets when outdoors are recommended. As these mosquitoes do not fly long distances, the disease typically spreads within the immediate vicinity of breeding sites.