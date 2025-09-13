China Develops 'Bone Glue' for Faster Fracture Treatment

Bone Glue for Fracture Treatment: China has made a breakthrough in medical science with a new bone glue that promises to significantly speed up fracture healing. This adhesive, dubbed 'Bone 02,' claims to mend broken bones in mere minutes.
According to a report by Global Times, a research team from Zhejiang province, eastern China, has developed this innovative 'bone glue.' Inspired by oysters, this adhesive is designed to join fractured bones.
Lab tests reportedly confirm that ‘Bone-02’ is both safe and effective, exhibiting strong bonding capabilities. It recorded a bonding force exceeding 400 pounds, a shear strength of approximately 0.5 MPa, and a compressive strength of around 10 MPa.
According to Zhejiang Online, a Chinese media outlet, this bone adhesive can treat bone fractures with a simple injection, joining bone fragments in just three minutes. This is a significant improvement over traditional fracture surgery, which is far more time-consuming. Furthermore, ‘Bone-02’ naturally dissolves into the body as the bone heals, eliminating the need for a second surgery to remove implants.
Developed by Chinese orthopedic surgeon Lin Xianfeng and his team, the idea originated in 2016. While serving as a resident physician, Lin observed that even the most experienced surgeons spent hours meticulously joining fractured bone fragments, with results not always satisfactory. This led him to conceive of and develop this 'bone glue' based on his clinical experience and research.