Health

China Develops 'Bone Glue' for Faster Fracture Treatment

China has developed a bone adhesive, 'Bone 02,' for treating fractures. This adhesive can reportedly mend broken bones within 2-3 minutes.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

Bone Glue (Image: Patrika)

Bone Glue for Fracture Treatment: China has made a breakthrough in medical science with a new bone glue that promises to significantly speed up fracture healing. This adhesive, dubbed 'Bone 02,' claims to mend broken bones in mere minutes.

What is Bone Glue ‘Bone 02’?

According to a report by Global Times, a research team from Zhejiang province, eastern China, has developed this innovative 'bone glue.' Inspired by oysters, this adhesive is designed to join fractured bones.

Successful Lab Tests for Bone 02

Lab tests reportedly confirm that ‘Bone-02’ is both safe and effective, exhibiting strong bonding capabilities. It recorded a bonding force exceeding 400 pounds, a shear strength of approximately 0.5 MPa, and a compressive strength of around 10 MPa.

How Does This Bone Glue Work?

According to Zhejiang Online, a Chinese media outlet, this bone adhesive can treat bone fractures with a simple injection, joining bone fragments in just three minutes. This is a significant improvement over traditional fracture surgery, which is far more time-consuming. Furthermore, ‘Bone-02’ naturally dissolves into the body as the bone heals, eliminating the need for a second surgery to remove implants.

An Idea Conceived in 2016

Developed by Chinese orthopedic surgeon Lin Xianfeng and his team, the idea originated in 2016. While serving as a resident physician, Lin observed that even the most experienced surgeons spent hours meticulously joining fractured bone fragments, with results not always satisfactory. This led him to conceive of and develop this 'bone glue' based on his clinical experience and research.

