China Sees CHIKV Virus Surge Following COVID-19, Global Cases Exceed 200,000 This Year

CHIKV Virus Outbreak: The coronavirus, originating from China, caused global panic. We are still battling it. Now, reports indicate another virus outbreak prompting an emergency response from China's health ministry. This mosquito-borne virus (CHIKV Virus) has infected thousands across several Chinese districts. The virus causes high fever and other symptoms.
Due to the rapid spread of this virus, alerts have been issued in several Chinese districts. People are being made aware to help control its spread. Neighbouring Hong Kong has also issued an alert regarding this virus.
According to reports from the Chinese media outlet scmp.com, chikungunya fever is spreading rapidly in Foshan city, South China. The local health body in Shunde, China, reported cases of chikungunya. In this area alone, the number of confirmed chikungunya cases reached 1,161 by Friday.
Cases of this virus have also been reported in Shunde, Lecong, Beijiao, Chencun, Nanhai, and Chancheng in China.
Regarding global cases of chikungunya fever, 220,000 cases have been recorded in 2025 so far. These figures serve as a warning about the spread of chikungunya fever.
The World Health Organization (WHO) states that chikungunya is a CHIKV virus. It is spread through mosquitoes and causes joint pain and fever. The fever and pain can be severe, sometimes leading to serious conditions. The likelihood of its spread increases during the rainy season. The CHIKV virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes.