Donald Trump’s Illness: Chronic Venous Insufficiency, Understanding the Disease

Donald Trump's Illness: Former US President Donald Trump, who turned 79 in June this year, has been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). On July 17th, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement revealing the diagnosis, which was identified in bilateral venous Doppler ultrasound reports of Trump's legs. According to Trump's physician, Captain Sean Barbabella, this is a common condition, particularly prevalent in individuals over 70.
Chronic Venous Insufficiency is a condition where the veins in the legs fail to efficiently return blood to the heart. This leads to blood pooling in the legs, resulting in symptoms such as swelling, heaviness, pain, and fatigue in the legs.
This problem is more common in individuals who stand for extended periods, work seated for hours, are physically inactive, or are older and overweight. This venous weakness develops gradually and, if left unaddressed, can worsen.
According to healthcare professionals, common symptoms of Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) include swelling in the legs or ankles (especially after prolonged standing), pain or heaviness in the legs, night-time cramps or tightness, skin discolouration or hardening. Furthermore, itching or burning sensations in the legs may occur, veins may become prominent and appear blue (varicose veins), and in some cases, ulcers or sores may develop near the ankles.
While not considered life-threatening, untreated CVI can lead to serious complications.
Such as – Venous Ulcers (long-lasting non-healing sores near the legs).
Postphlebitic Syndrome, which can occur after DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis).
Permanent swelling in the legs and skin changes.
According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 10% to 35% of adults in the United States are affected by Chronic Venous Insufficiency. Approximately 150,000 new cases are reported annually. The condition is most prevalent in individuals over 70 years of age. Other factors increase the risk.
Genetic factors (family history)
Smoking
Overweight
Sedentary lifestyle
Although this condition may not be completely curable, it can be managed effectively through lifestyle modifications and medical care.
Avoid prolonged standing or sitting.
Make it a habit to walk or move your legs every 30-40 minutes.
Elevate your legs when resting, ensuring they are above the heart.
Walk regularly.
Maintain a healthy weight.
Care for your skin (moisturise).
Wear compression stockings as advised by your doctor.
Consult a doctor immediately for any leg sores or discolouration.
Given Donald Trump's age, this diagnosis is not unusual. Chronic Venous Insufficiency is a common condition that can be effectively managed with timely detection and care. Trump's doctors have not considered it a serious illness, but he needs to pay attention to his daily health.