18 July 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Health

Donald Trump’s Illness: Chronic Venous Insufficiency, Understanding the Disease

Trump's doctors have not considered it a serious illness, but he needs to pay attention to his daily health.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 18, 2025

Donald Trump Disease, Chronic Venous Insufficiency
Donald Trump Disease, Chronic Venous Insufficiency (Image: Trump Instagram)

Donald Trump's Illness: Former US President Donald Trump, who turned 79 in June this year, has been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). On July 17th, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement revealing the diagnosis, which was identified in bilateral venous Doppler ultrasound reports of Trump's legs. According to Trump's physician, Captain Sean Barbabella, this is a common condition, particularly prevalent in individuals over 70.

What is Chronic Venous Insufficiency?

Chronic Venous Insufficiency is a condition where the veins in the legs fail to efficiently return blood to the heart. This leads to blood pooling in the legs, resulting in symptoms such as swelling, heaviness, pain, and fatigue in the legs.

This problem is more common in individuals who stand for extended periods, work seated for hours, are physically inactive, or are older and overweight. This venous weakness develops gradually and, if left unaddressed, can worsen.

What are the Symptoms of Chronic Venous Insufficiency?

According to healthcare professionals, common symptoms of Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) include swelling in the legs or ankles (especially after prolonged standing), pain or heaviness in the legs, night-time cramps or tightness, skin discolouration or hardening. Furthermore, itching or burning sensations in the legs may occur, veins may become prominent and appear blue (varicose veins), and in some cases, ulcers or sores may develop near the ankles.

Is Chronic Venous Insufficiency Dangerous?

While not considered life-threatening, untreated CVI can lead to serious complications.

Such as – Venous Ulcers (long-lasting non-healing sores near the legs).

Postphlebitic Syndrome, which can occur after DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis).

Permanent swelling in the legs and skin changes.

How Common is this Condition?

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 10% to 35% of adults in the United States are affected by Chronic Venous Insufficiency. Approximately 150,000 new cases are reported annually. The condition is most prevalent in individuals over 70 years of age. Other factors increase the risk.

Genetic factors (family history)

Smoking

Overweight

Sedentary lifestyle

Prevention and Treatment of Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Although this condition may not be completely curable, it can be managed effectively through lifestyle modifications and medical care.

Avoid prolonged standing or sitting.

Make it a habit to walk or move your legs every 30-40 minutes.

Elevate your legs when resting, ensuring they are above the heart.

Walk regularly.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Care for your skin (moisturise).

Wear compression stockings as advised by your doctor.

Consult a doctor immediately for any leg sores or discolouration.

Given Donald Trump's age, this diagnosis is not unusual. Chronic Venous Insufficiency is a common condition that can be effectively managed with timely detection and care. Trump's doctors have not considered it a serious illness, but he needs to pay attention to his daily health.

Share the news:

Related Topics

health news

Published on:

18 Jul 2025 03:30 pm

English News / Health / Donald Trump’s Illness: Chronic Venous Insufficiency, Understanding the Disease
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.