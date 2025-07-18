Donald Trump’s Illness: Chronic Venous Insufficiency, Understanding the Disease

According to healthcare professionals, common symptoms of Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) include swelling in the legs or ankles (especially after prolonged standing), pain or heaviness in the legs, night-time cramps or tightness, skin discolouration or hardening. Furthermore, itching or burning sensations in the legs may occur, veins may become prominent and appear blue (varicose veins), and in some cases, ulcers or sores may develop near the ankles.