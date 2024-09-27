Collector Tina Dabi of Barmer said to doctors… Patients will be seen only in the hospital during duty hours

Dr. Mahendra Awasthi and Dr. Ramesh found providing services at their private clinics Collector Tina Dabi, along with administrative officials, inspected private hospitals in Nehru Nagar and other areas. During the inspection, pediatric specialist Dr. Mahendra Chaudhary was found providing services at his residence, and Dr. Ramesh Katariya was found providing services at his private clinic. Orders have been issued to investigate them, and the superintendent of the district hospital has been directed to take action.

Columns of signatures found blank During the inspection, it was found that many doctors’ signature columns were blank in the attendance register of the government hospital. Taking this seriously, orders have been issued to submit an investigation report. The collector stated that action would be taken against doctors found providing services at their private clinics during duty hours, as per the rules.