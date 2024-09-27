scriptCollector Tina Dabi of Barmer said to doctors… Patients will be seen only in the hospital during duty hours | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Collector Tina Dabi of Barmer said to doctors… Patients will be seen only in the hospital during duty hours

Two doctors were found providing services at their private clinics, and an investigation has been ordered against them

BarmerSep 27, 2024 / 11:38 am

Patrika Desk

collector tina dabi inspection of govt hospital barmer
The district collector conducted a surprise inspection of private hospitals in Barmer district hospital on Thursday, following complaints of doctors providing services at their private clinics during duty hours. During the inspection, two doctors were found providing services at their private clinics, and orders have been issued to investigate them.

Dr. Mahendra Awasthi and Dr. Ramesh found providing services at their private clinics

Collector Tina Dabi, along with administrative officials, inspected private hospitals in Nehru Nagar and other areas. During the inspection, pediatric specialist Dr. Mahendra Chaudhary was found providing services at his residence, and Dr. Ramesh Katariya was found providing services at his private clinic. Orders have been issued to investigate them, and the superintendent of the district hospital has been directed to take action.

Columns of signatures found blank

During the inspection, it was found that many doctors’ signature columns were blank in the attendance register of the government hospital. Taking this seriously, orders have been issued to submit an investigation report. The collector stated that action would be taken against doctors found providing services at their private clinics during duty hours, as per the rules.

News / Health / Collector Tina Dabi of Barmer said to doctors… Patients will be seen only in the hospital during duty hours

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

in 2 hours

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

National News

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

in 2 hours

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

in 2 hours

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

in 3 hours

Latest Health

Caffeine side effects: Can Caffeine Ruin Your Sleep Quality?

Health

Caffeine side effects: Can Caffeine Ruin Your Sleep Quality?

in 5 hours

This fruit keeps you away from many diseases including cancer, its benefits will leave you amazed

Diet Fitness

This fruit keeps you away from many diseases including cancer, its benefits will leave you amazed

in 5 hours

Sprouts Benefits: It defeats diseases like cancer with sprouted grains, know the benefits of eating it

Health

Sprouts Benefits: It defeats diseases like cancer with sprouted grains, know the benefits of eating it

in 3 hours

Lack of Nutrients: Be cautious of these 5 symptoms that may indicate a deficiency

Diet Fitness

Lack of Nutrients: Be cautious of these 5 symptoms that may indicate a deficiency

in 3 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.