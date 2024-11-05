Combat Winter Allergies: Include These Four Foods in Your Diet

scriptCombat Winter Allergies: Include These Four Foods in Your Diet | Latest News | Patrika News
Some people are allergic to sunlight, while others react to cold. Prevention is key. To avoid allergies in winter, consider adding certain foods to your diet.

JaipurNov 05, 2024 / 12:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Winter Foods: Allergy is a problem that occurs due to contact with something. There are many types of allergies. Some people get it from dust, while others get it from cold, and many people suffer from it during winter. If we talk about winter, many people face allergy problems with the onset of winter. In this season, most people suffer from dry cough, itchy eyes, or cold and flu. Some foods increase allergy, while others help in reducing it.
Winter is a season when many people face allergy problems. In this season, some foods can help in reducing allergy, while others can increase it. If you want to avoid allergies in winter, you can include some foods in your diet.

Foods to eat for allergies in winter :

Turmeric: winter foods

Turmeric is extremely helpful in controlling allergies. It contains elements that help in reducing inflammation. According to experts, ‘turmeric’s main component curcumin has anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic properties.’ A study published in 2016 in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology found that patients with allergic rhinitis who consumed curcumin saw significant improvement in their immune response and nasal airflow.
Ginger: winter foods

Ginger is considered very effective in controlling allergy problems. Experts say that ginger and its extracts have medicinal properties that help in reducing nausea, pain, and inflammation. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help in reducing allergy symptoms.
Tomato

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C. They also contain all the essential elements required to fight allergies. The lycopene present in tomatoes is a powerful antioxidant that helps in reducing inflammation.

Spicy food: winter foods
Spicy and pungent foods help in reducing allergies in the body. Ingredients like fennel, mustard, and black pepper help in naturally removing mucus from the body. Consuming these ingredients helps in clearing nasal congestion and removing phlegm.
Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to spread awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own, but rather consult an expert or doctor related to the field.

