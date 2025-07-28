COVID-19 Vaccines Saved Fewer Lives Than Claimed: Stanford Study

According to the study, nine out of ten lives saved by the vaccine were those of people aged 60 and above. Among young people under 20, the vaccine saved only around 200 lives, and for those aged 20-30, the figure was approximately 1,800. Strikingly, saving one life in the under-30 age group required 100,000 vaccine doses, compared to 5,400 doses overall. This highlights that the greatest benefit of the vaccine accrued to the elderly population, who were at the highest risk of infection.