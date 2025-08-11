11 August 2025,

Monday

Daily Walnuts May Reduce Cancer Risk: The Right Way to Eat Them

Walnuts for Cancer Prevention: Did you know that eating five walnuts daily may help prevent serious diseases like colon cancer? However, knowing the right time and quantity to consume walnuts is also crucial.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

Benefits of Walnut
Benefits of Walnut

Best Way to Eat Walnuts: Colon cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide, and research consistently shows that your diet can play a significant role in reducing this risk. Among the many foods studied, walnuts stand out for their unique blend of nutrients. Scientists suggest that consuming approximately five walnuts daily may help protect against colon cancer, but how you eat them is as important as how many you eat.

Walnuts Benefits: What Makes Walnuts Special?

Walnuts contain powerful compounds such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, plant sterols, and polyphenols called pedunculagins. Animal studies suggest that these nutrients may slow tumour growth in colon, breast, prostate, and kidney cancers by reducing cancer cell activity and inhibiting the formation of new blood vessels that nourish tumours. While these results are promising, human trials are still limited and ongoing.

Whole Walnuts Work Better Than Supplements

Research has found that eating whole walnuts (Walnuts) provides greater cancer-fighting benefits than taking walnut supplements or consuming their nutrients individually. This is because the various nutrients in walnuts work synergistically, significantly enhancing their effects. Consuming whole walnuts is more beneficial than consuming their individual components.

The Best Way to Eat Walnuts

To obtain maximum benefits from walnuts, they should be consumed raw or lightly roasted, without added salt, sugar, or excessive processing. This preserves their delicate omega-3 fats and antioxidants. Studies suggest that 56-60 grams, or approximately five whole walnuts, per day is a good amount. Consuming them alongside fresh fruits, leafy vegetables, and whole grains may further enhance their benefits.

Walnuts (Walnuts) are not a magical cure for cancer, but they can be a valuable part of a healthy lifestyle. Regular consumption of walnuts, combined with a balanced diet, daily exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight, may help reduce cancer risk. Their unique blend of nutrients offers multiple benefits, making them an excellent and sustainable addition to your diet for good health.

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 02:54 pm

