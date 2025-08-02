Dangerous Mood Swings: Recognizing Symptoms and Prevention for Mental Health

Mood Swing Symptoms: In today's fast-paced life, emotional instability or mood swings have become a serious yet often overlooked problem. Whether it's today's youth, older people, or women, almost everyone of every age experiences sudden mood changes at some point. While this is not necessarily a sign of illness, it can be a result of several hormonal factors, such as hormonal changes in the body, lack of sleep, or even an unhealthy lifestyle. If this problem persists and begins to affect your work, relationships, or yourself, it is not normal. Taking it lightly can be detrimental to both your mental and physical health. Let's understand in detail the causes behind mood swings, the associated symptoms, and some effective preventive measures.