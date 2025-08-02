Dangerous Mood Swings: Recognizing Symptoms and Prevention for Mental Health

Mood Swing Symptoms: In today's fast-paced life, emotional instability or mood swings have become a serious yet often overlooked problem. Whether it's today's youth, older people, or women, almost everyone of every age experiences sudden mood changes at some point. While this is not necessarily a sign of illness, it can be a result of several hormonal factors, such as hormonal changes in the body, lack of sleep, or even an unhealthy lifestyle. If this problem persists and begins to affect your work, relationships, or yourself, it is not normal. Taking it lightly can be detrimental to both your mental and physical health. Let's understand in detail the causes behind mood swings, the associated symptoms, and some effective preventive measures.
- Mood swings are rapid changes in emotions.
- Sometimes mood swings are quite intense and can have many causes.
- Sometimes you are normal, but within minutes you start experiencing irritability, frustration, or excessive enthusiasm.
- This situation becomes more serious when it begins to affect your ability to think, feel, and make decisions.
- Often, an imbalance of chemical elements called Neurotransmitters in the brain, which maintain mood stability, is responsible for this.
Adolescence
Rapid hormonal changes occur in the body during this time. This causes the person's mood to change frequently, which is a normal process but can sometimes become uncomfortable.
Pregnancy and Postpartum
Fatigue, declining hormones, and lack of sleep are common during this time, which can make women emotionally unstable.
Menopause
During this time, the levels of hormones like estrogen fluctuate, which has a profound effect on mood.
Daily Causes
Lack of sleep, hunger, work stress, relationship conflicts, or sudden news can also cause mood swings.
- Depression or anxiety
- Bipolar disorder
- Alzheimer's or dementia
- Eating disorders
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Attention deficit disorder (ADHD)
- Thyroid problems
- Brain tumour or head injury
- Feeling tired all the time
- Irritability or sadness without reason
- Lack of sleep or no sleep at all
- Excessive hunger or lack of appetite
- Difficulty in making decisions
- Lack of self-confidence
- Forgetting things or being unable to concentrate
- Frequent changes of mind
- Overreacting to small things
- Get at least 7-8 hours of sleep every day.
- Yoga, meditation, or brisk walking helps stabilise mood.
- Increase your intake of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and green vegetables.
- Take a break from mobile phones and social media; it will give your mind some relief.
- Write down your feelings daily; this will help you understand yourself.
- If mood swings are affecting your routine, consult a psychologist or mental health professional.