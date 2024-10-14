Dengue Cases in Lucknow: Lucknow is Struggling with Dengue, 1115 Patients Found so Far, Notices Issued to 18 Houses

scriptDengue Cases in Lucknow: Lucknow is Struggling with Dengue, 1115 Patients Found so Far, Notices Issued to 18 Houses | Latest News | Patrika News
The outbreak of dengue fever in Lucknow is not showing any signs of slowing down. Along with dengue, cases of malaria and chikungunya are also on the rise. According to a report by the Health Department, 1115 dengue and 443 malaria patients have been found so far since January. Recently, notices were issued to 18 houses to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. The number of dengue patients is increasing rapidly in several areas of the city, which has increased the concern of the Health Department.

LucknowOct 14, 2024 / 01:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Lucknow Dengue Cases

The dengue fever outbreak in Lucknow continues to worsen. In the last two days, 78 new dengue cases have been reported. The areas most affected by dengue are Aliganj, Alam Bagh, Indira Nagar, and Chauk. Besides, patients are also being found in Hazratganj, Ashbagh, Gosaini Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and other areas. According to a report by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), 1115 dengue and 443 malaria patients have been found so far since January.

Malaria and Chikungunya Patients Also Found

Along with dengue, patients of malaria and chikungunya are also being found. In the last two days, two malaria and three chikungunya patients have been reported. These diseases are spreading through mosquitoes, which is affecting health services in several areas of the city. According to health officials, most patients are being treated at home, but serious cases are being referred to hospitals.

Health Department’s Action and Awareness Campaign

To prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, the Health Department has carried out fogging and anti-larva spraying in several areas of the city. In the last two days, the department’s teams surveyed 3017 houses and issued notices to 18 house owners. These notices have directed them to improve mosquito-borne conditions. Along with this, an awareness campaign is also being run to make people aware of the preventive measures against mosquito-borne diseases.

Private and Government Hospitals Admit Patients

Patients with symptoms of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya are being admitted to private and government hospitals, including KGMU, Lohia Institute, Balrampur Hospital, Civil Hospital, and Lokbandhu Hospital. Doctors say that many patients are showing symptoms of dengue, but their test reports are not confirming the disease, so they are being treated based on symptoms.

Fogging and Anti-Larva Spraying Continue

The Health Department’s teams have carried out fogging and anti-larva spraying in affected areas. Besides, people are being made aware of the preventive measures against mosquito-borne diseases. The department believes that timely action can prevent the spread of these diseases.

