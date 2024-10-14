Dengue Cases in Lucknow: Lucknow is Struggling with Dengue, 1115 Patients Found so Far, Notices Issued to 18 Houses

Malaria and Chikungunya Patients Also Found Along with dengue, patients of malaria and chikungunya are also being found. In the last two days, two malaria and three chikungunya patients have been reported. These diseases are spreading through mosquitoes, which is affecting health services in several areas of the city. According to health officials, most patients are being treated at home, but serious cases are being referred to hospitals.

Health Department’s Action and Awareness Campaign To prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, the Health Department has carried out fogging and anti-larva spraying in several areas of the city. In the last two days, the department’s teams surveyed 3017 houses and issued notices to 18 house owners. These notices have directed them to improve mosquito-borne conditions. Along with this, an awareness campaign is also being run to make people aware of the preventive measures against mosquito-borne diseases.

Private and Government Hospitals Admit Patients Patients with symptoms of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya are being admitted to private and government hospitals, including KGMU, Lohia Institute, Balrampur Hospital, Civil Hospital, and Lokbandhu Hospital. Doctors say that many patients are showing symptoms of dengue, but their test reports are not confirming the disease, so they are being treated based on symptoms.