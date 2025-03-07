Diabetes Drug May Reduce Heart Failure Risk in Cancer Patients

The relationship between cancer and heart disease Heart failure is becoming a common problem in cancer patients, affecting not only their quality of life but also increasing the risk of repeated hospital admissions and death. This problem is caused by cancer, and chemotherapy can also negatively impact the heart.

Diabetes drug SGLT2 for cancer patients: Major revelation in the study Researchers at the University of East Anglia, UK, found in their study that the drug called SGLT2 inhibitor, used in the treatment of diabetes can help protect the hearts of cancer patients during and after chemotherapy.

This study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, states that SGLT2 inhibitors can reduce heart failure and associated unplanned hospital visits by more than 50%. Especially beneficial for breast cancer patients Researchers found that this drug may be particularly beneficial for breast cancer patients receiving anthracycline chemotherapy. This type of chemotherapy can affect heart health. Professor Vasilios Vasiliou, head of the research team, said, “Chemotherapy has played a vital role in treating patients, but it can cause heart problems in about 20% of patients, of whom up to 10% may develop heart failure.”

Effective in improving heart health SGLT2 inhibitors have already been recognised for improving heart health. It reduces heart failure problems such as shortness of breath and fatigue and makes patients more physically capable. This study analysed 13 studies conducted on 88,273 cancer patients and survivors.

The research found that the likelihood of hospital admission due to heart failure was halved, and the number of new heart disease cases was reduced by 71%. This indicates that this drug may help protect the heart during and after cancer treatment.

Need for further research However, researchers say that more in-depth studies will be needed to confirm these findings. If further research strengthens this conclusion, it could prove to be an effective measure of cardiac protection for cancer patients.

IANS