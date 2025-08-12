Diabetes Myths: Big Lies You May Still Believe

Diabetes Myths: If you have diabetes, or someone close to you does, you’ve likely heard some of the common myths surrounding this condition. These myths are widespread, circulating through family WhatsApp groups, from old neighbours, and sometimes even well-meaning friends. The reality is that much of the information about diabetes is either incomplete or entirely inaccurate. If you or someone you know has diabetes, having accurate information is crucial.
Diabetes can occur at any age. Type 1 diabetes often begins in childhood and adolescence, but can develop at any age. Type 2 diabetes is more common in adults, but due to modern lifestyles, children and teenagers are also increasingly affected, especially if they are overweight or have a family history of diabetes.
You might feel perfectly fine, yet your blood sugar levels could be dangerously high. Diabetes is also known as a “silent disease” because many people live for years without experiencing any symptoms. However, internally, it can slowly damage your heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves. Therefore, true health status is determined not by how you feel, but through blood tests, doctor check-ups, and regular blood sugar monitoring.
This is one of the most dangerous myths! Once you have diabetes, it doesn't completely go away. Even if your blood sugar levels are currently normal, you must continue with your medication, diet, and exercise regime. Do not stop medication unless advised by your doctor. Stopping medication on your own can cause a rapid increase in blood sugar and significantly increase the risk of serious complications.
Most diabetes myths are passed down through generations or spread via social media. Even in the age of the internet, non-experts perpetuate these myths, making it difficult to distinguish fact from fiction. Therefore, always obtain accurate information from your doctor and reputable health agencies.