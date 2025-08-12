12 August 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Health

Diabetes Myths: Big Lies You May Still Believe

Diabetes Myths: Several misconceptions about diabetes persist even today. Learn the truth about three major myths surrounding diabetes.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

Diabetes Myth
Diabetes Myth (photo- freepik)

Diabetes Myths: If you have diabetes, or someone close to you does, you’ve likely heard some of the common myths surrounding this condition. These myths are widespread, circulating through family WhatsApp groups, from old neighbours, and sometimes even well-meaning friends. The reality is that much of the information about diabetes is either incomplete or entirely inaccurate. If you or someone you know has diabetes, having accurate information is crucial.

Myth 1: Diabetes only affects older people

Diabetes can occur at any age. Type 1 diabetes often begins in childhood and adolescence, but can develop at any age. Type 2 diabetes is more common in adults, but due to modern lifestyles, children and teenagers are also increasingly affected, especially if they are overweight or have a family history of diabetes.

Myth 2: If I don't have symptoms, my diabetes isn't serious

You might feel perfectly fine, yet your blood sugar levels could be dangerously high. Diabetes is also known as a “silent disease” because many people live for years without experiencing any symptoms. However, internally, it can slowly damage your heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves. Therefore, true health status is determined not by how you feel, but through blood tests, doctor check-ups, and regular blood sugar monitoring.

Myth 3: If my sugar levels are normal, I can stop medication

This is one of the most dangerous myths! Once you have diabetes, it doesn't completely go away. Even if your blood sugar levels are currently normal, you must continue with your medication, diet, and exercise regime. Do not stop medication unless advised by your doctor. Stopping medication on your own can cause a rapid increase in blood sugar and significantly increase the risk of serious complications.

Where do these myths come from?

Most diabetes myths are passed down through generations or spread via social media. Even in the age of the internet, non-experts perpetuate these myths, making it difficult to distinguish fact from fiction. Therefore, always obtain accurate information from your doctor and reputable health agencies.

Share the news:

Related Topics

health

Health department

health news

Healthy Breakfast

Healthy Lifestyle

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 02:09 pm

English News / Health / Diabetes Myths: Big Lies You May Still Believe
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.