scriptDiabetes Patients Can Take Insulin via Inhaler for Faster Blood Sugar Control | Diabetes Patients Receive Good News: Insulin Can Now Be Delivered via Inhaler for Faster Blood Sugar Control | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Diabetes Patients Can Take Insulin via Inhaler for Faster Blood Sugar Control

The drug manufacturer Cipla has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for the distribution and marketing of inhaled insulin in India.

JaipurDec 12, 2024 / 11:01 am

Patrika Desk

Good news for diabetes patients, now they can take insulin from inhaler, blood sugar will be controlled quickly

Good news for diabetes patients, now they can take insulin from inhaler, blood sugar will be controlled quickly

Good news for diabetes patients: A relieving news has come for diabetes patients in India. Cipla has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for the marketing and distribution of inhaled insulin (Cipla inhaled insulin) Afrezza.
Afrezza, developed and manufactured by Mankind Corporation, is useful for improving glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus.

What is Afrezza?

Afrezza (Afrezza) is a fast-acting inhaled insulin that is taken through an inhaler at mealtime. It starts working within 12 minutes and remains effective for two to three hours. It helps control blood sugar levels quickly, preventing sudden spikes in sugar levels after meals.

Cipla inhaled insulin: An alternative to injections

Umang Vohra, Managing Director and Global CEO of Cipla, explained, “Diabetes patients often need to take injections multiple times a day. Afrezza provides a convenient alternative to needles, allowing patients to manage their condition more effectively, especially those for whom using needles is a challenge.”

Cipla inhaled insulin: Clinical research and impact

Afrezza (Afrezza) has been tested in over 70 clinical trials involving more than 3,000 patients. In a study of 216 patients in India, it showed a significant reduction in HbA1c levels. It is suitable for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients and provides an easy and effective option for patients.
Cipla has partnered with Mankind Corporation to make Afrezza (Afrezza) available in the Indian market. The company aims to make it accessible across the country, enabling lakhs of patients to easily use it and better manage their health.

Using insulin through the lungs

Inhaled insulin is a revolutionary option for patients, ensuring rapid availability of insulin through the lungs. It not only provides painless treatment but also offers patients a more independent life.
Afrezza (Afrezza) has been available in the US for over a decade and is now being introduced in India.

News / Health / Diabetes Patients Can Take Insulin via Inhaler for Faster Blood Sugar Control

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Retired Major General Bakshi: Capture Bangladesh and Declare it a Hindu Nation; Calls ‘Agniveer’ Scheme Hasty

National News

Retired Major General Bakshi: Capture Bangladesh and Declare it a Hindu Nation; Calls ‘Agniveer’ Scheme Hasty

in 2 hours

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Wallis and Futuna

Miscellenous World

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Wallis and Futuna

in 4 hours

Tragic Borewell Rescue: Aryan Loses Battle for Life After 56-Hour Operation

National News

Tragic Borewell Rescue: Aryan Loses Battle for Life After 56-Hour Operation

in 1 hour

Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast, Schools Closed in 11 Districts of Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Alert

National News

Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast, Schools Closed in 11 Districts of Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Alert

in 4 hours

Latest Health

Does tea harm your teeth? Discover its potential effects on dental health

Health

Does tea harm your teeth? Discover its potential effects on dental health

in 2 hours

Benefits of Walking for Memory: An Easy Way to Improve Memory in Older Age, Brisk Walking

Health

Benefits of Walking for Memory: An Easy Way to Improve Memory in Older Age, Brisk Walking

18 hours ago

Vitamin D Rich Diet: 5 Best Ways for Vegetarians to Get Their Boost

Health

Vitamin D Rich Diet: 5 Best Ways for Vegetarians to Get Their Boost

2 days ago

Post Workout Protein Foods: The Best Sources of Protein After a Gym Session

Health

Post Workout Protein Foods: The Best Sources of Protein After a Gym Session

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.