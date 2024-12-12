Diabetes Patients Can Take Insulin via Inhaler for Faster Blood Sugar Control

Afrezza, developed and manufactured by Mankind Corporation, is useful for improving glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus. What is Afrezza? Afrezza (Afrezza) is a fast-acting inhaled insulin that is taken through an inhaler at mealtime. It starts working within 12 minutes and remains effective for two to three hours. It helps control blood sugar levels quickly, preventing sudden spikes in sugar levels after meals.

Cipla inhaled insulin: An alternative to injections Umang Vohra, Managing Director and Global CEO of Cipla, explained, “Diabetes patients often need to take injections multiple times a day. Afrezza provides a convenient alternative to needles, allowing patients to manage their condition more effectively, especially those for whom using needles is a challenge.”

Cipla inhaled insulin: Clinical research and impact Afrezza (Afrezza) has been tested in over 70 clinical trials involving more than 3,000 patients. In a study of 216 patients in India, it showed a significant reduction in HbA1c levels. It is suitable for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients and provides an easy and effective option for patients.

Cipla has partnered with Mankind Corporation to make Afrezza (Afrezza) available in the Indian market. The company aims to make it accessible across the country, enabling lakhs of patients to easily use it and better manage their health.

Using insulin through the lungs Inhaled insulin is a revolutionary option for patients, ensuring rapid availability of insulin through the lungs. It not only provides painless treatment but also offers patients a more independent life.

Afrezza (Afrezza) has been available in the US for over a decade and is now being introduced in India.