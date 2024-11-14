Diabetics, beware! This white thing can be dangerous for you, caution is the only way to save yourself

The relation between salt and high blood pressure According to Dr. Praveen Kumar Kulkarni, excessive salt consumption can increase the risk of high blood pressure in diabetic patients. He said, “People with diabetes are already at risk of high blood pressure. Excessive salt consumption can lead to water retention in the body, which increases blood circulation in the blood vessels and can put extra pressure on the heart system over time.”

Salt intake for diabetics: Impact on kidney health Dr. G. Sandeep Reddy says that the American Heart Association recommends that diabetic patients or those with high blood pressure consume no more than 1,500 mg of sodium per day. He adds that excessive salt consumption can have a negative impact on kidney health, which is already weakened in diabetic patients. “High blood sugar levels in diabetes can damage kidney function. Excessive sodium consumption can force the kidneys to work extra hard, increasing the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) or kidney failure.”

The increasing risk of heart disease and stroke Dr. Usha Rani believes that diabetic patients are at a higher risk of heart disease and stroke. She said, “In diabetic patients, the blood vessels become narrower, and the risk of blockages increases, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes. Reducing salt intake can minimize this risk.”

Salt consumption leads to edema and swelling Dr. Namburi Anil Kumar says that excessive salt consumption can lead to water retention, swelling, and edema. “In diabetic patients, excessive fluid retention can cause swelling in the legs, making it difficult to walk and increasing the risk of infection.”