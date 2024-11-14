scriptDiabetics, beware! This white thing can be dangerous for you, caution is the only way to save yourself | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Diabetics, beware! This white thing can be dangerous for you, caution is the only way to save yourself

Salt intake for diabetics: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day (November 14), health experts have raised awareness about the dangers of excessive salt consumption for diabetic patients. Careful selection of food, especially reducing salt intake, is extremely important as excessive salt can lead to complications.

JaipurNov 14, 2024 / 01:09 pm

Patrika Desk

Salt intake for diabetics

Salt intake for diabetics

Salt intake for diabetics: Maintaining health for diabetic patients is not limited to just controlling blood sugar. Experts say that reducing salt intake, especially for people with diabetes, can reduce complications and health risks. Before World Diabetes Day, medical experts have highlighted the dangers of excessive salt consumption for diabetic patients.

The relation between salt and high blood pressure

According to Dr. Praveen Kumar Kulkarni, excessive salt consumption can increase the risk of high blood pressure in diabetic patients. He said, “People with diabetes are already at risk of high blood pressure. Excessive salt consumption can lead to water retention in the body, which increases blood circulation in the blood vessels and can put extra pressure on the heart system over time.”

Salt intake for diabetics: Impact on kidney health

Dr. G. Sandeep Reddy says that the American Heart Association recommends that diabetic patients or those with high blood pressure consume no more than 1,500 mg of sodium per day. He adds that excessive salt consumption can have a negative impact on kidney health, which is already weakened in diabetic patients. “High blood sugar levels in diabetes can damage kidney function. Excessive sodium consumption can force the kidneys to work extra hard, increasing the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) or kidney failure.”

The increasing risk of heart disease and stroke

Dr. Usha Rani believes that diabetic patients are at a higher risk of heart disease and stroke. She said, “In diabetic patients, the blood vessels become narrower, and the risk of blockages increases, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes. Reducing salt intake can minimize this risk.”

Salt consumption leads to edema and swelling

Dr. Namburi Anil Kumar says that excessive salt consumption can lead to water retention, swelling, and edema. “In diabetic patients, excessive fluid retention can cause swelling in the legs, making it difficult to walk and increasing the risk of infection.”

Caution is the only way to save yourself

Diabetic patients must understand that reducing salt consumption is a crucial step that can help control blood pressure, protect kidney health, and maintain heart health.

News / Health / Diabetics, beware! This white thing can be dangerous for you, caution is the only way to save yourself

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh: Government buses may soon run again after 19 years

State

Madhya Pradesh: Government buses may soon run again after 19 years

in 3 hours

RSS will connect researchers with developed India’s vision, researchers from across the country will participate

National News

RSS will connect researchers with developed India’s vision, researchers from across the country will participate

in 4 hours

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

Bhojpuri

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat

19 hours ago

Rajasthan Weather: Chill begins to set in Jaipur, fog blankets Ladhuwala in Sri Ganganagar

Special

Rajasthan Weather: Chill begins to set in Jaipur, fog blankets Ladhuwala in Sri Ganganagar

22 hours ago

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand Election: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए शाम पांच तक हुई 64.86 प्रतिशत वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए शाम पांच तक हुई 64.86 प्रतिशत वोटिंग

13 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: देवघर में PM Modi ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, कहा- झारखंड की पहचान बदलने की हो रही साजिश

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: देवघर में PM Modi ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, कहा- झारखंड की पहचान बदलने की हो रही साजिश

15 hours ago

Jharkhand Voting: रांची में पत्नी साक्षी संग वोट डालने पहुंचे MS Dhoni, लोगों ने दिया ऐसा रिक्शन, देखें वीडियो

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Voting: रांची में पत्नी साक्षी संग वोट डालने पहुंचे MS Dhoni, लोगों ने दिया ऐसा रिक्शन, देखें वीडियो

16 hours ago

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

21 hours ago

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

18 hours ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

Sena vs Sena: उद्धव गुट के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शिंदे गुट की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं पर किया हमला, कपड़े फाड़े!

मुंबई

Sena vs Sena: उद्धव गुट के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शिंदे गुट की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं पर किया हमला, कपड़े फाड़े!

9 hours ago

सोनिया जी, लिख लीजिए आपका राहुल नाम का प्लेन 21वीं बार भी होगा क्रैश: अमित शाह

मुंबई

सोनिया जी, लिख लीजिए आपका राहुल नाम का प्लेन 21वीं बार भी होगा क्रैश: अमित शाह

10 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र की इन VIP सीटों पर होगा दिलचस्प मुकाबला, जानें कहां किसकी होगी किससे टक्कर?

मुंबई

महाराष्ट्र की इन VIP सीटों पर होगा दिलचस्प मुकाबला, जानें कहां किसकी होगी किससे टक्कर?

12 hours ago

Maharashtra Elections: सेना बनाम सेना, पवार बनाम पवार, असमंजस में मतदाता, जानें क्या है प्रमुख मुद्दे

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: सेना बनाम सेना, पवार बनाम पवार, असमंजस में मतदाता, जानें क्या है प्रमुख मुद्दे

13 hours ago

बालासाहेब ठाकरे के सिद्धांतों को भूल गए उद्धव, हिंदुओं को आतंकी कहने वालों का दे रहे साथ: अमित शाह

मुंबई

बालासाहेब ठाकरे के सिद्धांतों को भूल गए उद्धव, हिंदुओं को आतंकी कहने वालों का दे रहे साथ: अमित शाह

14 hours ago

Latest Health

Growing Weakness with Age: Dementia Risk and Brain Effects Intensify

Health

Growing Weakness with Age: Dementia Risk and Brain Effects Intensify

20 hours ago

Warning Issued: Beta-Blockers Can Increase Depression Risk After Heart Attack

Health

Warning Issued: Beta-Blockers Can Increase Depression Risk After Heart Attack

2 days ago

Type 2 Diabetes Heart Risk: Two diseases that can weaken the heart 28 years earlier

Disease and Conditions

Type 2 Diabetes Heart Risk: Two diseases that can weaken the heart 28 years earlier

2 days ago

Bowel Cancer Prevention: Can grapes and wine help fight bowel cancer?

Health

Bowel Cancer Prevention: Can grapes and wine help fight bowel cancer?

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.