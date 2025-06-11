Dipika Kakar's Health Update After 14-Hour Liver Cancer Surgery

Duration of Dipika Kakar’s Surgery Considering Dipika’s condition, doctors decided on immediate surgery. Dipika Kakar underwent surgery for stage 2 liver cancer on 3 June. The surgery lasted approximately 14 hours. Dipika’s Separation from Family Following the surgery, Dipika was kept in the ICU for three days. During this time, she was separated from her family and felt quite anxious. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, mentioned that Dipika was scared and panicked by the tubes and medical equipment in the ICU. This was an extremely difficult time for her.

Dipika Kakar’s Current Condition Shoaib Ibrahim, through his YouTube vlog, updated fans that Dipika’s condition is now better. Post-surgery, she experienced some pain and cough, which also affected her stitches, but her recovery is progressing well. Last night, Dipika slept soundly for the first time since the surgery. Shoaib Ibrahim, through his YouTube vlog, updated fans that Dipika’s condition is now better. Post-surgery, she experienced some pain and cough, which also affected her stitches, but her recovery is progressing well. Last night, Dipika slept soundly for the first time since the surgery.

Dipika’s Emotional Message Dipika Kakar herself expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans in her health update. She stated that the prayers and well wishes sent by her fans mean a great deal to her. She also thanked the hospital staff and the families of other patients who helped her stay mentally strong.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.