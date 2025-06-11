scriptDipika Kakar's Health Update After 14-Hour Liver Cancer Surgery | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Health

Dipika Kakar's Health Update After 14-Hour Liver Cancer Surgery

Dipika Kakar Health Update: Popular television actress Dipika Kakar underwent a lengthy Stage 2 liver cancer surgery on 3 June. Let’s find out the complete health update and recovery status of Dipika Kakar.

BharatJun 11, 2025 / 12:54 pm

Patrika Desk

Dipika Kakar's Health Update

Dipika Kakar’s Health Update

Dipika Kakar Health Update: Popular television actress Dipika Kakar was recently diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. This news caused considerable worry among her fans, but Dipika and her family are showing immense courage and patience during this difficult time. Upon diagnosis, doctors immediately recommended surgery. Dipika underwent a successful surgery on 3 June. Let’s find out about her current health status and get a complete health update.

Duration of Dipika Kakar’s Surgery

Considering Dipika’s condition, doctors decided on immediate surgery. Dipika Kakar underwent surgery for stage 2 liver cancer on 3 June. The surgery lasted approximately 14 hours.

Dipika’s Separation from Family

Following the surgery, Dipika was kept in the ICU for three days. During this time, she was separated from her family and felt quite anxious. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, mentioned that Dipika was scared and panicked by the tubes and medical equipment in the ICU. This was an extremely difficult time for her.

Dipika Kakar’s Current Condition

Shoaib Ibrahim, through his YouTube vlog, updated fans that Dipika’s condition is now better. Post-surgery, she experienced some pain and cough, which also affected her stitches, but her recovery is progressing well. Last night, Dipika slept soundly for the first time since the surgery.

Dipika’s Emotional Message

Dipika Kakar herself expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans in her health update. She stated that the prayers and well wishes sent by her fans mean a great deal to her. She also thanked the hospital staff and the families of other patients who helped her stay mentally strong.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

News / Health / Dipika Kakar's Health Update After 14-Hour Liver Cancer Surgery

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Mission Postponed Again Due to LOx Leak

National News

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 Mission Postponed Again Due to LOx Leak

in 3 hours

Weather Update Rain Alert: Orange Alert for Seven States, Heavy Winds and Thunderstorms Expected

National News

Weather Update Rain Alert: Orange Alert for Seven States, Heavy Winds and Thunderstorms Expected

in 2 hours

Sonam, Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Appears in Shillong Court After Midnight Journey

News Bulletin

Sonam, Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Appears in Shillong Court After Midnight Journey

in 2 hours

Train ticket confirmation: Chart to be prepared 24 hours before journey instead of 4 hours

National News

Train ticket confirmation: Chart to be prepared 24 hours before journey instead of 4 hours

in 2 hours

Latest Health

Scientists Reveal the World's Most Nutritious Fruit: The Lemon

Lifestyle News

Scientists Reveal the World's Most Nutritious Fruit: The Lemon

18 hours ago

Five Asanas to Stay Fit During Monsoon

Health

Five Asanas to Stay Fit During Monsoon

2 days ago

Optimal Dinner Time for Weight Loss: 7 PM or 9 PM?

Health

Optimal Dinner Time for Weight Loss: 7 PM or 9 PM?

2 days ago

Woman Dies After Naegleria Fowleri Infection From Tap Water

Health

Woman Dies After Naegleria Fowleri Infection From Tap Water

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.