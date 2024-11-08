Do You Recognise These Cancer Symptoms? Don’t Ignore Them

Early signs of breast cancer: Lumps in the breast, discharge from the nipple, redness, or abnormal breast shape. Early signs of food pipe cancer: Difficulty swallowing, vomiting blood, and weight loss. Other common symptoms are lumps or swelling in the body, unexplained weight loss, and loss of appetite.

These symptoms can also be indicative of other diseases. Therefore, it is essential to consult a doctor immediately if any changes are noticed. Types of Cancer and Their Characteristics Rapidly spreading cancers: Such as blood cancer or lung cancer, require immediate treatment.

Slowly spreading cancers: Some cancers spread slowly and can be treated with oral medications. Each cancer is identified based on its location and type. Biopsy and blood tests are primary diagnostic tools. What Tests to Conduct for Cancer Confirmation? If cancer symptoms appear, the doctor advises a full-body scan, biopsy, and blood tests. This not only confirms cancer but also determines how far it has spread. Experts say that biopsy does not spread cancer, but helps in accurate diagnosis.

Can Cancer Recur? Some cancers can recur, especially aggressive ones. Regular check-ups and consulting a doctor can reduce this risk. Lifestyle Changes to Prevent Cancer To prevent cancer, it is essential to make some lifestyle changes:

Avoid smoking and alcohol: Refrain from consuming tobacco, alcohol, and pan masala. Eat a balanced diet: Consume a diet rich in vitamins and minerals. Regular health check-ups: Consult your doctor regularly and get timely check-ups.