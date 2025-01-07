Dr Randeep Guleria’s Advice on Preventing HMPV Infection

Former AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria advised to take good diet and drink lots of water to prevent HMPV
Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections are on the rise in India, but there’s no need to panic, says former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria. Instead of antibiotics, proper nutrition and hydration can control it. Dr Guleria stated that HMPV is not a new virus; it has been around for a long time and usually causes mild illness. However, in young children, the elderly, and those with other illnesses, it can lead to severe infection or pneumonia, causing breathing difficulties and requiring hospitalisation.
HMPV: Symptoms and Treatment
Treatment for human metapneumovirus is primarily symptomatic. Take medication for fever, maintain hydration, and eat nutritious food. Dr Guleria advises taking paracetamol for fever and body aches, and anti-allergic medications for cough and cold. He stresses that antibiotics are not effective as it’s a viral infection.
Preventing HMPV Infection
Human metapneumovirus is a droplet infection, spreading like influenza. Preventive measures include:
Regular handwashing
Following cough and sneeze etiquette
Avoiding crowded places
So far, seven cases have been reported in India: two in Karnataka, one in Gujarat, and two in Tamil Nadu. All cases involved children aged 3 months to 13 years. However, the infection can affect people of any age.
Dr Guleria’s Advice
Dr Guleria advises:
Focus on nutrition to boost immunity.
Maintain hydration by drinking plenty of fluids.
Consult a doctor if breathing difficulties or severe symptoms occur.
He concludes that there is no need to panic about the HMPV virus; it can be prevented with proper care and hygiene.
