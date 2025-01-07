scriptDr Randeep Guleria’s Advice on Preventing HMPV Infection | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Dr Randeep Guleria’s Advice on Preventing HMPV Infection

HMPV: Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections are on the rise in the country, but there’s no need to panic, says former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria.

New DelhiJan 07, 2025 / 04:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Former AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria advised to take good diet and drink lots of water to prevent HMPV

Former AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria advised to take good diet and drink lots of water to prevent HMPV

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections are on the rise in India, but there’s no need to panic, says former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria. Instead of antibiotics, proper nutrition and hydration can control it.

Dr Guleria stated that HMPV is not a new virus; it has been around for a long time and usually causes mild illness. However, in young children, the elderly, and those with other illnesses, it can lead to severe infection or pneumonia, causing breathing difficulties and requiring hospitalisation.

HMPV: Symptoms and Treatment

Treatment for human metapneumovirus is primarily symptomatic. Take medication for fever, maintain hydration, and eat nutritious food. Dr Guleria advises taking paracetamol for fever and body aches, and anti-allergic medications for cough and cold. He stresses that antibiotics are not effective as it’s a viral infection.

Preventing HMPV Infection

Human metapneumovirus is a droplet infection, spreading like influenza. Preventive measures include:

  • Regular handwashing
  • Following cough and sneeze etiquette
  • Avoiding crowded places
So far, seven cases have been reported in India: two in Karnataka, one in Gujarat, and two in Tamil Nadu. All cases involved children aged 3 months to 13 years. However, the infection can affect people of any age.
 

Dr Guleria’s Advice

Dr Guleria advises:

  • Focus on nutrition to boost immunity.
  • Maintain hydration by drinking plenty of fluids.
  • Consult a doctor if breathing difficulties or severe symptoms occur.
He concludes that there is no need to panic about the HMPV virus; it can be prevented with proper care and hygiene.

News / Health / Dr Randeep Guleria’s Advice on Preventing HMPV Infection

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Voting on 5 February, Results on 8 February

National News

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Voting on 5 February, Results on 8 February

in 3 hours

Tibet Earthquake: 7.1 Quake Claims 95 Lives; Shakes Nepal, Tremours Felt in Delhi, UP, Bihar

National News

Tibet Earthquake: 7.1 Quake Claims 95 Lives; Shakes Nepal, Tremours Felt in Delhi, UP, Bihar

in 3 hours

Cold Wave Alert for UP, MP, and other states after Delhi Rains

National News

Cold Wave Alert for UP, MP, and other states after Delhi Rains

1 hour ago

School Holiday: School Breaks Extended in UP, Delhi, and Other States – See How Many Days Schools Will Remain Closed

Education News

School Holiday: School Breaks Extended in UP, Delhi, and Other States – See How Many Days Schools Will Remain Closed

1 day ago

Latest Health

FDA Tightens Lead Limits in Children's Food

Health

FDA Tightens Lead Limits in Children's Food

in 49 minutes

India Confirms First HMPV Case in 8-Month-Old Bengaluru Infant

Health

India Confirms First HMPV Case in 8-Month-Old Bengaluru Infant

1 day ago

Zebrafish Protein Offers Hope for Heart Repair

Health

Zebrafish Protein Offers Hope for Heart Repair

4 days ago

Heart Health: Protecting Your Heart During Cold Weather

Health

Heart Health: Protecting Your Heart During Cold Weather

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.