Ear Care Tips: What Does Itching in the Ear Mean? Should You Use Oil for Treatment? Ask a Doctor

Home remedies often suggest using mustard or coconut oil, but according to doctors, this is not safe in all situations. If there is an infection or fungus in the ear, applying oil can worsen the problem. If the eardrum is perforated, putting oil in the ear is extremely dangerous and can affect hearing ability. Only in cases of mild itching due to dryness can a limited use of ear drops or mineral oil be considered, with a doctor's advice.