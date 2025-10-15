Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Health

Ear Care Tips: What Does Itching in the Ear Mean? Should You Use Oil for Treatment? Ask a Doctor

Ear Care Tips: Is your ear itching repeatedly? Know its causes, home remedies, and whether putting oil in the ear is beneficial or harmful, along with the opinions of ENT specialists.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Ear Care Tips

Ear Care Tips: Occasional mild itching in the ear is common, but if it recurs or persists for a long time, it could be a sign of an underlying issue. Many people resort to putting oil in their ears for relief, but is this the right approach? Let's explore the doctor's opinion and the real causes of ear itching.

Main Causes of Ear Itching

Ear itching can occur for several reasons.

Dryness: A lack of natural earwax inside the ear can lead to dry skin, causing itching.

Allergy: Allergic reactions to earphones, earrings, or hair products can also cause itching.

Infection: Fungal or bacterial infections can lead to irritation, pain, and itching in the ear.

Excessive Cleaning: Frequent cleaning of the ear with earbuds or pins can injure the skin and trigger itching.

Skin Conditions: For some individuals, skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis can affect the inside of the ear.

Is Putting Oil in the Ear Advisable?

Home remedies often suggest using mustard or coconut oil, but according to doctors, this is not safe in all situations. If there is an infection or fungus in the ear, applying oil can worsen the problem. If the eardrum is perforated, putting oil in the ear is extremely dangerous and can affect hearing ability. Only in cases of mild itching due to dryness can a limited use of ear drops or mineral oil be considered, with a doctor's advice.

What Do Doctors Advise?

ENT specialists advise seeking immediate medical attention if itching is frequent or accompanied by pain, discharge, or hearing loss. Do not insert anything into the ear – no pins, ballpoint pens, or buds. If there is an infection, the doctor will prescribe antifungal or antibiotic ear drops. Keep the ear dry and avoid excessive manipulation. Home remedies (if permitted by the doctor) may include a couple of drops of mild coconut oil (only for dryness). Clean the area around the ear with lukewarm water, but not inside. Avoid dust, dirt, and moisture.

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 02:52 pm

English News / Health / Ear Care Tips: What Does Itching in the Ear Mean? Should You Use Oil for Treatment? Ask a Doctor

