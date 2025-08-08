8 August 2025,

Friday

Early Dinner: Small Habit, Big Health Benefits

Early Dinner Benefits: A healthy lifestyle necessitates a well-regulated diet. For instance, having dinner between 7 and 8 pm can be beneficial for your health. It can aid in digestion and maintaining heart health. Let's find out...

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 08, 2025

Early dinner
Early Dinner (ImageSource: Freepik)

Early Dinner Benefits For Health: We often think that a healthy diet means intermittent fasting, but it's equally important to eat at the right time. Timing is crucial for breakfast, lunch, and especially dinner. In today's fast-paced life, many people's dinner time gets pushed back, unknowingly causing harm to their health. From Ayurveda to modern science, both agree that the ideal time to eat dinner is between 7 and 8 pm. Eating dinner at this time can be extremely beneficial for your health. Let's explore the details.

Why is it important to have dinner early? (Avoid Late Night Dinner)

A report by the American Heart Association shows that those who eat dinner early have a 27% lower risk of high blood pressure and a 19% lower risk of high cholesterol. Conversely, those who dine after 8 pm experience a 20% increase in blood sugar levels, increasing the risk of diabetes and metabolic disorders.

Ayurvedic perspective on the benefits of early dinner

According to Ayurveda, our digestive power weakens gradually after sunset. Therefore, it is recommended to eat a light and early dinner so that the body can easily digest it and utilise the energy effectively.

Allows sufficient time for digestion

When you have dinner before 8 pm, your body gets 2-4 hours to digest the food. This allows the food to break down properly into energy, reducing problems like gas, acidity, and constipation. What do studies say? According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology, eating dinner early reduces the risk of acid reflux by 50%.

Helps in weight loss

An early dinner means your body spends more time in fat-burning mode during the night. This supports a calorie deficit and gradually reduces belly fat.

Positive impact on sugar and heart health

Eating early helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of diabetes. It also helps balance cholesterol and blood pressure.

Improves sleep quality

A heavy and late dinner disrupts sleep, leading to lethargy and fatigue the next day. An early and light dinner promotes deeper, more restful sleep.

Published on:

08 Aug 2025 01:52 pm

English News / Health / Early Dinner: Small Habit, Big Health Benefits
