Early Dinner: Small Habit, Big Health Benefits

Early Dinner Benefits For Health: We often think that a healthy diet means intermittent fasting, but it's equally important to eat at the right time. Timing is crucial for breakfast, lunch, and especially dinner. In today's fast-paced life, many people's dinner time gets pushed back, unknowingly causing harm to their health. From Ayurveda to modern science, both agree that the ideal time to eat dinner is between 7 and 8 pm. Eating dinner at this time can be extremely beneficial for your health. Let's explore the details.