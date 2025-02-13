scriptEarly Identification May Reduce Heart Attack Risk | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Early Identification May Reduce Heart Attack Risk

Heart Attack Early Warning Signs: In today’s fast-paced life, heart disease has become a serious health concern. According to senior cardiologist Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, if heart-related diseases are identified in time and appropriate medication and tests are started, the risk of a heart attack can be reduced.

Heart Attack Prevention: According to senior cardiologist Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, the risk of heart disease can be reduced by timely identification and initiation of treatment. Regular check-ups can help prevent the disease. Regarding recent deaths, experts believe that the causes cannot be ascertained without a medical history or study of those individuals.
In today’s fast-paced life, heart disease has become a serious health problem. Dr. Deepak Maheshwari stated that due to changing lifestyles, irregular diets, and mental stress, cases of heart attacks are increasing rapidly. However, if the symptoms are identified in time, this deadly disease can be prevented.

What is a heart attack?

A heart attack occurs when the arteries supplying blood to the heart become blocked, preventing the heart from receiving oxygen. This condition arises due to coronary artery disease and can be life-threatening.

The signs of a heart attack are often ignored, which can lead to serious consequences later. Some major symptoms include:

Feeling of intense chest pain or heaviness
Pain in the left arm, neck, jaw, or back
Excessive fatigue and sweating
Difficulty breathing
Dizziness or fainting
Who is at higher risk?

Some people are at a higher risk of heart attack, such as:
Patients with diabetes and high blood pressure
Smokers and alcohol consumers
Obese individuals and those with irregular lifestyles
Those with a family history of heart disease

How to prevent it?

Lifestyle changes are crucial for preventing a heart attack (Heart Attack):

Maintain a balanced diet – Eat green vegetables, fruits, and low-fat foods.
Exercise regularly – Engage in 30 minutes of physical activity daily.
Reduce stress – Practice yoga and meditation.
Avoid smoking and alcohol – This is crucial for heart health.
Get regular health check-ups – Regularly check your blood pressure, cholesterol, and sugar levels.
A heart attack is a serious but preventable disease. If its symptoms are identified early and timely medical attention is sought, life can be saved. Therefore, stay alert, improve your lifestyle, and take the right steps to keep your heart healthy.

