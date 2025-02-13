Early Identification May Reduce Heart Attack Risk

In today’s fast-paced life, heart disease has become a serious health problem. Dr. Deepak Maheshwari stated that due to changing lifestyles, irregular diets, and mental stress, cases of heart attacks are increasing rapidly. However, if the symptoms are identified in time, this deadly disease can be prevented.

What is a heart attack? A heart attack occurs when the arteries supplying blood to the heart become blocked, preventing the heart from receiving oxygen. This condition arises due to coronary artery disease and can be life-threatening.

Heart Attack: Identifying early symptoms is crucial Heart Attack The signs of a heart attack are often ignored, which can lead to serious consequences later. Some major symptoms include: – Feeling of intense chest pain or heaviness

– Pain in the left arm, neck, jaw, or back

– Excessive fatigue and sweating

– Difficulty breathing

– Dizziness or fainting

Heart Attack Prevention: Identifying early symptoms is crucial Who is at higher risk? Some people are at a higher risk of heart attack, such as:

– Patients with diabetes and high blood pressure

– Smokers and alcohol consumers

– Obese individuals and those with irregular lifestyles

– Those with a family history of heart disease Some people are at a higher risk of heart attack, such as:Patients with diabetes and high blood pressureSmokers and alcohol consumersObese individuals and those with irregular lifestylesThose with a family history of heart disease

How to prevent it? Lifestyle changes are crucial for preventing a heart attack (Heart Attack): Maintain a balanced diet – Eat green vegetables, fruits, and low-fat foods.

Exercise regularly – Engage in 30 minutes of physical activity daily.

Reduce stress – Practice yoga and meditation.

Avoid smoking and alcohol – This is crucial for heart health.

Get regular health check-ups – Regularly check your blood pressure, cholesterol, and sugar levels.

A heart attack is a serious but preventable disease. If its symptoms are identified early and timely medical attention is sought, life can be saved. Therefore, stay alert, improve your lifestyle, and take the right steps to keep your heart healthy.