Early Signs of Bone Damage: Are Your Bones Becoming Brittle?

Our bodies stand tall thanks to strong bones. These bones not only give us the strength to walk and move but also protect our organs. However, ageing, lack of physical activity, and an unhealthy lifestyle can weaken bones, making them susceptible to injury and disease.
The problem is that bone damage isn't always immediately apparent. Symptoms often appear gradually. Therefore, it's crucial to recognise the early warning signs so that treatment can begin promptly and problems can be controlled before they worsen.
If you experience prolonged pain in a specific area that doesn't improve with rest or medication, it could indicate bone damage. This pain can be mild, dull, sharp, or stabbing and often worsens at night or during activities involving the affected bone. Bone pain can be caused by fractures, infections, osteoporosis, or cancers. Do not ignore persistent pain lasting for weeks.
Swelling or a lump near a bone is sometimes an early sign of bone damage. This swelling develops gradually and may initially go unnoticed. The cause of swelling could be a tissue infection, inflammation, or a tumour near the bone. The lump may be soft or hard and sometimes feels warm to the touch. Seek immediate medical attention if swelling is accompanied by difficulty in movement.
Bone damage often leads to problems in joints and muscles, reducing mobility. Injury near the hands, feet, or spine can cause pain and difficulty in walking, bending, or lifting. If the bone damage is near the spine, it can affect nerves, causing numbness or tingling. This may seem like a minor problem initially, but if left untreated, it can permanently affect movement.
If a bone breaks without a significant accident or injury, it indicates underlying weakness. This is called a pathological fracture. Osteoporosis, bone infections, or tumours can weaken bones to the point where they fracture even with simple actions like bending, lifting, or coughing.
Serious bone diseases such as cancer or infection affect the entire body. Symptoms include persistent fatigue, unexplained weight loss, mild fever, night sweats, and general weakness.