Early Warning Signs of Heart Attack Often Overlooked at the Gym

Early Heart Attack Signs: People are becoming increasingly aware of fitness these days. Everyone is going to the gym, exercising. But do you know that some small signs appearing during workouts in the gym can pose a major threat to your health? Often, people consider fatigue, mild chest pain, or breathlessness during exercise as normal, but these symptoms can sometimes be early signs of a heart attack. If ignored in time, it can be life-threatening. Let's learn about some potential symptoms in this article that appear during workouts and should never be ignored.
Some breathlessness is normal, but experiencing unexplained difficulty in taking deep breaths or feeling suffocated is a cause for concern. This happens when the heart is unable to pump blood properly and the lungs do not receive the necessary oxygen.
If you suddenly feel dizzy or lightheaded while working out, it's wrong to dismiss it as mere fatigue. It may mean that your heart is not receiving enough oxygen and the brain is not getting the right amount of blood supply. This happening repeatedly is a sign of a serious heart problem.
The most common symptom of a heart attack is chest pain. But sometimes this pain can spread to the left arm, neck, or jaw. If you experience unusual heaviness or pain in these areas while working out, stop exercising immediately and consult a doctor.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.