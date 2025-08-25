Early Warning Signs of Heart Attack Often Overlooked at the Gym

Early Heart Attack Signs: People are becoming increasingly aware of fitness these days. Everyone is going to the gym, exercising. But do you know that some small signs appearing during workouts in the gym can pose a major threat to your health? Often, people consider fatigue, mild chest pain, or breathlessness during exercise as normal, but these symptoms can sometimes be early signs of a heart attack. If ignored in time, it can be life-threatening. Let's learn about some potential symptoms in this article that appear during workouts and should never be ignored.