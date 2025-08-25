Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Early Warning Signs of Heart Attack Often Overlooked at the Gym

Heart Attack: People often consider fatigue, mild chest pain, or shortness of breath during exercise as normal, but these symptoms can sometimes be early signs of a heart attack. Ignoring these symptoms can be life-threatening if not addressed in time.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

Heart disease symptoms
Heart disease symptoms (photo-freepik)

Early Heart Attack Signs: People are becoming increasingly aware of fitness these days. Everyone is going to the gym, exercising. But do you know that some small signs appearing during workouts in the gym can pose a major threat to your health? Often, people consider fatigue, mild chest pain, or breathlessness during exercise as normal, but these symptoms can sometimes be early signs of a heart attack. If ignored in time, it can be life-threatening. Let's learn about some potential symptoms in this article that appear during workouts and should never be ignored.

Signs of Heart Problems During Exercise

Difficulty in Breathing

Some breathlessness is normal, but experiencing unexplained difficulty in taking deep breaths or feeling suffocated is a cause for concern. This happens when the heart is unable to pump blood properly and the lungs do not receive the necessary oxygen.

Sudden Dizziness or Heaviness in the Head

If you suddenly feel dizzy or lightheaded while working out, it's wrong to dismiss it as mere fatigue. It may mean that your heart is not receiving enough oxygen and the brain is not getting the right amount of blood supply. This happening repeatedly is a sign of a serious heart problem.

Chest Pain Radiating to the Arm, Neck, or Jaw

The most common symptom of a heart attack is chest pain. But sometimes this pain can spread to the left arm, neck, or jaw. If you experience unusual heaviness or pain in these areas while working out, stop exercising immediately and consult a doctor.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.

