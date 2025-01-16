Easy Home Remedies for Constipation Relief

Causes of constipation Constipation (Kabj) can arise due to several reasons, some of the main causes are as follows: Lack of Fibre

A deficiency of fibre in the diet slows down the digestive process, leading to difficulty in bowel movements. Dehydration

Lack of water in the body can also be a major cause of constipation, as the functioning of the intestines is affected without sufficient water. Poor Lifestyle

Improper diet, irregular sleep patterns, and lack of adequate physical activity can also lead to constipation. Stress and Mental Tension

Mental health has a profound effect on the digestive system. Stress can disrupt the digestive process. Sedentary Lifestyle

Common symptoms of constipation Pay attention to these symptoms to identify constipation:

Feeling of heaviness in the stomach.

Difficulty in bowel movements or intermittent bowel movements.

Gas and stomach ache.

Home remedies for constipation If you have been struggling with constipation for a long time, you can cleanse your bowels by adopting some simple remedies before going to bed:

Lukewarm Water and Lemon

Squeezing half a lemon into a glass of lukewarm water and drinking it improves digestion and cleanses the bowels. Triphala Powder

Triphala powder is considered an effective remedy in Ayurveda. Take it with lukewarm water before bed. It improves digestion and relieves constipation. Isabgol Husk

Isabgol is rich in fibre. Consuming it with warm water or milk makes bowel movements easier. Figs and Raisins

Soaking 2-3 figs and 4-5 raisins in water overnight and eating them helps cleanse the bowels, as they act like natural laxatives. Cow’s Ghee and Warm Milk

Drinking a glass of warm milk mixed with a spoonful of cow’s ghee before bed lubricates the intestines, making bowel movements easier. Yoga and Pranayama

Yoga and pranayama can help eliminate constipation from the root. Asanas like Vajrasana or Pawanmuktasana are helpful in cleansing the bowels. Other important measures to avoid constipation High-fibre diet : Consume green vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.

: Consume green vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. Drink enough water : Drink 8-10 glasses of water daily.

: Drink 8-10 glasses of water daily. Avoid fried and junk food : These foods can slow down the digestive process.

: These foods can slow down the digestive process. Exercise regularly : Take a 30-minute light walk or exercise daily.

Following a proper diet, lifestyle, and home remedies is essential to deal with constipation. If you regularly adopt these measures, your digestive system will remain healthy, and the problem of constipation can be overcome. Clean bowels lead to better physical and mental health.

