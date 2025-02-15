Eating from Plastic Containers Increases Heart Failure Risk

Congestive Heart Failure: How Does the Risk Increase? According to scientists, microplastics from plastic containers get into food and reach our intestines. This causes: Damage to the intestinal lining, increasing intestinal permeability.

Harmful particles can enter the bloodstream, causing inflammation in the body.

This inflammation can weaken the heart and circulatory system, increasing the risk of heart disease.

What Did the Study Find? Researchers adopted a two-pronged approach to reach this conclusion. First part – The eating habits of over 3,000 people in China were studied and their heart conditions were examined.

Second part: Mice were exposed to plastic chemicals. For this, hot water was poured into plastic containers, the dissolved chemicals were extracted and given to the mice. Those who ate food from plastic containers more frequently showed a significantly higher risk of heart failure.

How to Avoid This Risk? Adopt glass or steel containers: Use glass or stainless steel containers instead of plastic whenever possible. Do not heat food in plastic containers: Heating can release more microplastics into the food.

Choose eco-friendly options: Support restaurants that use biodegradable or non-plastic containers. Caution is safety! If you want to take care of your health, avoid excessive use of plastic and adopt healthy alternatives. Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.