Emraan Hashmi Reveals Son's Rare Cancer Diagnosis at Age 3

Emraan Hashmi son Cancer: Blood in Urine and the Alarm Bells Emraan Hashmi recounts that while seated at the restaurant, Ayaan mentioned blood in his urine. From that moment, everything went haywire. Within the next three hours, they rushed to the doctor, and it was soon discovered that Ayaan had Wilms’ tumour, a type of kidney cancer in children that is not very common.

Surgery, Medication, and the Battle of Hope Ayaan underwent surgery the very next day, followed by extensive chemotherapy. During this challenging time, Emraan and his family stood firmly by Ayaan’s side. The good news is that in 2019, doctors declared Ayaan completely cured of kidney cancer.

Childhood Cancer Symptoms Dr Neeraj Goyal from Delhi explains that in young children, 3-4 years old, cancer symptoms can be very subtle, such as: – Persistent fever – Excessive fatigue – Unexplained weight loss

– Frequent bruising or bleeding – Abdominal swelling, pain, or palpable mass Wilms’ tumour often presents with symptoms like abdominal distension, pain, and fever. If these persist for a prolonged period, immediate medical attention should be sought.

For Parents: Courage and Understanding Early Detection is Beneficial: Treatment has advanced significantly; early detection greatly increases the chances of recovery. Stay Informed: Research your child’s illness, speak to doctors, and understand all available treatment options.

Maintain Open Communication with Doctors: Don’t hesitate to ask your doctor even the smallest questions. Understanding and being understood are both crucial. Address Your Mental Wellbeing: Don’t suppress any fear or sadness. Consider speaking to a counsellor.

Seek Support from Family and Friends: Talk to your loved ones and lean on their support. Connect with Other Parents: There are support groups where parents of sick children help each other. Join them.

Maintain Thorough Records: Keep medical reports, appointments, and medication records organised. Provide Love and Encouragement to Your Child: Communicate with them in a simple and straightforward manner so they understand. Try to Maintain a Sense of Normality: To help your child feel that things are as they were before.

Emraan Hashmi’s story shows that even a challenging illness like cancer can be fought. Courage, proper treatment, and the support of loved ones are essential.