scriptEmraan Hashmi Reveals Son's Rare Cancer Diagnosis at Age 3 | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Emraan Hashmi Reveals Son's Rare Cancer Diagnosis at Age 3

Emraan Hashmi recently recalled the most challenging period of his life, when his son Ayaan Hashmi (then aged 3 years and 10 months) was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer.

Apr 18, 2025 / 06:13 pm

Patrika Desk

Emraan Hashmi Son Cancer Diagnosis: A day arrived in Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s life that shook everything. It was January 2014 when he was out for pizza with his wife and son, Ayaan. Little did he know that his entire world was about to change in a few short hours.

Emraan Hashmi son Cancer: Blood in Urine and the Alarm Bells

Emraan Hashmi recounts that while seated at the restaurant, Ayaan mentioned blood in his urine. From that moment, everything went haywire. Within the next three hours, they rushed to the doctor, and it was soon discovered that Ayaan had Wilms’ tumour, a type of kidney cancer in children that is not very common.

Surgery, Medication, and the Battle of Hope

Ayaan underwent surgery the very next day, followed by extensive chemotherapy. During this challenging time, Emraan and his family stood firmly by Ayaan’s side. The good news is that in 2019, doctors declared Ayaan completely cured of kidney cancer.

Childhood Cancer Symptoms

Dr Neeraj Goyal from Delhi explains that in young children, 3-4 years old, cancer symptoms can be very subtle, such as:

Persistent fever

Excessive fatigue

Unexplained weight loss
Frequent bruising or bleeding

Abdominal swelling, pain, or palpable mass

Wilms’ tumour often presents with symptoms like abdominal distension, pain, and fever. If these persist for a prolonged period, immediate medical attention should be sought.

For Parents: Courage and Understanding

Early Detection is Beneficial: Treatment has advanced significantly; early detection greatly increases the chances of recovery.

Stay Informed: Research your child’s illness, speak to doctors, and understand all available treatment options.
Maintain Open Communication with Doctors: Don’t hesitate to ask your doctor even the smallest questions. Understanding and being understood are both crucial.

Address Your Mental Wellbeing: Don’t suppress any fear or sadness. Consider speaking to a counsellor.
Seek Support from Family and Friends: Talk to your loved ones and lean on their support.

Connect with Other Parents: There are support groups where parents of sick children help each other. Join them.
Maintain Thorough Records: Keep medical reports, appointments, and medication records organised.

Provide Love and Encouragement to Your Child: Communicate with them in a simple and straightforward manner so they understand.

Try to Maintain a Sense of Normality: To help your child feel that things are as they were before.
Emraan Hashmi’s story shows that even a challenging illness like cancer can be fought. Courage, proper treatment, and the support of loved ones are essential.

News / Health / Emraan Hashmi Reveals Son's Rare Cancer Diagnosis at Age 3

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

West Bengal Violence: Governor Visits Murshidabad Defying CM’s Appeal

National News

West Bengal Violence: Governor Visits Murshidabad Defying CM’s Appeal

36 minutes ago

Maharashtra's Hindi Language Debate: Raj Thackeray Warns Government

Mumbai

Maharashtra's Hindi Language Debate: Raj Thackeray Warns Government

in 13 minutes

Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Amidst Intensifying Israeli Attacks

World

Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Amidst Intensifying Israeli Attacks

in 58 minutes

Rajasthan High Court Seeks Report on Heatwave Deaths, Rejects Funding Excuse

Special

Rajasthan High Court Seeks Report on Heatwave Deaths, Rejects Funding Excuse

4 hours ago

Latest Health

Brisk Walking: A Proven Shield Against Stroke and Heart Attack

Health

Brisk Walking: A Proven Shield Against Stroke and Heart Attack

in 56 minutes

Mango Side Effects: Five Groups of People Who Should Avoid Mangoes During Summer

Lifestyle News

Mango Side Effects: Five Groups of People Who Should Avoid Mangoes During Summer

2 days ago

Type 5 Diabetes: A Growing Threat to Young Indians

Health

Type 5 Diabetes: A Growing Threat to Young Indians

2 days ago

Daily Banana May Help Control Blood Pressure: Doctors' Advice

Health

Daily Banana May Help Control Blood Pressure: Doctors' Advice

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.