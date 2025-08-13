Eye Floaters: Don't Ignore Them – A Warning Sign for Blood Pressure and Sugar

Eye Floaters: High blood pressure is a common and serious illness. Many people don't take it seriously, but if not addressed in time, it can also damage our eyes. So let's understand how high blood pressure affects our eyes and how it can be prevented.
High blood pressure puts pressure on the delicate blood vessels present in the eye's retina. This prolonged pressure can damage these vessels, a condition known as hypertensive retinopathy. When these weakened vessels rupture or leak blood and fluid, floaters suddenly appear in the vision. In such cases, eyesight may weaken.
Similarly, in diabetes, high blood sugar damages the small blood vessels of the retina, a condition called diabetic retinopathy. In the initial stages, there are not many symptoms, but as the disease progresses, weakened vessels can rupture and bleed inside the eye, causing floaters and vision problems. Sometimes, in diabetes, the retina may also detach (retinal detachment), which is an emergency situation requiring immediate treatment.
Get regular eye check-ups, especially if you have high blood pressure or diabetes. People with high blood pressure should follow a low-salt balanced diet, exercise daily, and take their medication on time as prescribed by their doctor. People with diabetes should keep their blood sugar under control, maintain a balanced diet, and follow their doctor's advice.
If eye floaters are caused by retinal damage related to high blood pressure or diabetes, the doctor may suggest these treatments:
Eye injections – To reduce retinal inflammation and prevent the formation of new damaged blood vessels.
Laser treatment – To stop leakage inside the eye.
Surgery (Vitrectomy) – To remove blood or scar tissue and repair the retina.