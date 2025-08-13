13 August 2025,

Wednesday

Health

Eye Floaters: Don't Ignore Them – A Warning Sign for Blood Pressure and Sugar

Eye Floaters: Could your eyes be revealing the truth about high blood pressure and diabetes? Changes in the eyes are sometimes early indicators of serious illnesses. Learn how seemingly minor eye symptoms can signal high blood pressure and sugar levels, aiding timely treatment.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Eye Floaters
Eye Floaters (photo- freepik)

Eye Floaters: High blood pressure is a common and serious illness. Many people don't take it seriously, but if not addressed in time, it can also damage our eyes. So let's understand how high blood pressure affects our eyes and how it can be prevented.

High blood pressure puts pressure on the delicate blood vessels present in the eye's retina. This prolonged pressure can damage these vessels, a condition known as hypertensive retinopathy. When these weakened vessels rupture or leak blood and fluid, floaters suddenly appear in the vision. In such cases, eyesight may weaken.

Diabetes and Eye Floaters

Similarly, in diabetes, high blood sugar damages the small blood vessels of the retina, a condition called diabetic retinopathy. In the initial stages, there are not many symptoms, but as the disease progresses, weakened vessels can rupture and bleed inside the eye, causing floaters and vision problems. Sometimes, in diabetes, the retina may also detach (retinal detachment), which is an emergency situation requiring immediate treatment.

How to Protect Your Eyes?

Get regular eye check-ups, especially if you have high blood pressure or diabetes. People with high blood pressure should follow a low-salt balanced diet, exercise daily, and take their medication on time as prescribed by their doctor. People with diabetes should keep their blood sugar under control, maintain a balanced diet, and follow their doctor's advice.

Treatment Options

If eye floaters are caused by retinal damage related to high blood pressure or diabetes, the doctor may suggest these treatments:

Eye injections – To reduce retinal inflammation and prevent the formation of new damaged blood vessels.

Laser treatment – To stop leakage inside the eye.

Surgery (Vitrectomy) – To remove blood or scar tissue and repair the retina.

