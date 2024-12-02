scriptFatty Liver: Foods you must include in your diet for amazing benefits | Latest News | Patrika News
Fatty Liver: Foods you must include in your diet for amazing benefits

When excess fat accumulates in the liver, it results in fatty liver. If left untreated, it can lead to liver damage.

JaipurDec 02, 2024 / 02:59 pm

Patrika Desk

A healthy liver is essential for proper digestion. If the liver starts to deteriorate, you may face digestive issues. Consuming unhealthy foods can lead to liver problems. When excess fat accumulates in the liver, it results in fatty liver. If left untreated, it can lead to liver damage. However, there are certain foods that, when included in your diet, can help you overcome fatty liver.

Beneficial foods for fatty liver

Use olive oil

If you are suffering from fatty liver disease, then think about changing the oil you use. Instead of using regular oil, try using olive oil. It is an excellent source of monounsaturated fat, which is beneficial for liver health. Additionally, it contains antioxidants that can help protect the liver from damage.
Eat sour fruits

When it comes to the health of the liver, vitamin C-rich fruits are essential. Try to include lemons, oranges, etc. in your daily diet because they are an excellent source of vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant and helps protect the liver from damage.
Green leafy vegetables

Your next meal should include green vegetables. When it comes to balancing liver functions, your diet must be rich in green leafy vegetables. They are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and are low in calories and fat.
Consume nuts and seeds

To keep your liver healthy, try to eat a handful of nuts daily instead of sweets and fried foods. Nuts and seeds are excellent sources of fibre, protein, and healthy fats. They contain antioxidants and other nutrients that are beneficial for the liver.
Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to the medical field.

