Fatty Liver: Foods you must include in your diet for amazing benefits

Beneficial foods for fatty liver Use olive oil If you are suffering from fatty liver disease, then think about changing the oil you use. Instead of using regular oil, try using olive oil. It is an excellent source of monounsaturated fat, which is beneficial for liver health. Additionally, it contains antioxidants that can help protect the liver from damage.

Eat sour fruits When it comes to the health of the liver, vitamin C-rich fruits are essential. Try to include lemons, oranges, etc. in your daily diet because they are an excellent source of vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant and helps protect the liver from damage.

Green leafy vegetables Your next meal should include green vegetables. When it comes to balancing liver functions, your diet must be rich in green leafy vegetables. They are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and are low in calories and fat.

Consume nuts and seeds To keep your liver healthy, try to eat a handful of nuts daily instead of sweets and fried foods. Nuts and seeds are excellent sources of fibre, protein, and healthy fats. They contain antioxidants and other nutrients that are beneficial for the liver.

