Fennel consumption can provide relief from indigestion and gas with these 4 things

We use fennel (Benefits of celery in indigestion gas) in many home remedies. But do you know that if you consume fennel in this way, it can benefit your indigestion and gas. Consuming fennel in these 4 ways can provide relief from indigestion and gas.

JaipurOct 31, 2024 / 03:16 pm

Patrika Desk

Benefits of celery in indigestion gas : Fennel, which is an essential part of Indian cuisine, is often used to add flavor to dishes. Apart from this, it is also used for digestion. But did you know that fennel consumption can provide relief from many diseases? Fennel has many properties that are extremely beneficial for you.
Fennel (Benefits of celery in indigestion gas) is used to alleviate stomach pain, reduce weight, and solve various body problems. It is said that people who have indigestion, gas, and other stomach-related issues can benefit from fennel consumption.

How to consume fennel

Fennel with ginger

The combination of fennel and ginger (Benefits of celery in indigestion gas) can help alleviate many digestive problems and boost the immune system. Consuming this mixture during winters can keep the body warm and prevent cold, cough, and flu. To use it, boil ginger and fennel in a glass of water, and then drink it slowly. This will increase your immunity.
Fennel with jaggery or honey

For people suffering from digestive problems, consuming fennel (Benefits of celery in indigestion gas) laddu can be beneficial. Jaggery contains iron and many other minerals that provide energy to the body and boost the immune system.
Fennel with black salt

Consuming fennel and black salt together can provide relief from acidity and constipation. This not only alleviates indigestion but also improves the digestion process. To use it, mix half a teaspoon of black salt and fennel powder to form a powder, and then consume it with lukewarm water after meals. This mixture can provide quick relief from many stomach-related problems.
Fennel with fennel seeds

The combination of fennel and fennel seeds (Benefits of celery in indigestion gas) not only provides a unique fragrance but also has many health benefits. Making a powder of these two herbs and consuming it as tea or decoction is also beneficial for health. After consuming oily and heavy food, fennel and fennel seeds can provide relief from indigestion, gas, and stomach bloating.
Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy without consulting an expert doctor.

