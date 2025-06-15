scriptFive Easy Yoga Asanas to Reduce Migraine Pain | Latest News | Patrika News
Five Easy Yoga Asanas to Reduce Migraine Pain

If you suffer from migraines, incorporating specific yoga poses into your daily routine may be beneficial. These yoga poses can help reduce migraine pain and improve your overall health.

Jun 15, 2025 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Yoga For Migraine: Migraine is a type of headache, often one-sided, frequently accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light or sound. Yoga poses can help reduce migraine pain and alleviate stress. Here are five simple yoga poses that may help alleviate migraine pain. Let’s explore which yoga poses can be beneficial for migraines.

Balasana

Balasana is a relaxing yoga pose that helps reduce stress and anxiety. It relaxes the back, shoulders, and neck, providing peace of mind.

How to do it
Kneel down, gently resting your forehead on the ground. Extend both arms forward and take deep breaths. Remain comfortably still in this position for some time, focusing your attention and completely relaxing your body.

Shavasana

Shavasana is an effective yoga pose that provides complete relaxation to the body and mind. It helps reduce stress and anxiety and can also help reduce migraine pain.

How to do it
Lie on your back, extending your body fully. Place both arms slightly away from your body with your fingers slightly curled. Close your eyes, take deep breaths, and relax peacefully in this position for a few minutes. Focus on each breath to enhance mental peace and meditation.

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana is a pose that opens the chest and increases the flow of energy in the body. It strengthens the shoulders and neck and provides relief in cases of migraine.

How to do it
Lie on your stomach on the ground and place both hands under your shoulders. Slowly raise the upper part of your body, ensuring that your hips and legs remain on the ground. Inhale deeply as you raise your chest and head. Remain in this position for some time and feel the stretch in your body.

Vajrasana

Vajrasana is a seated pose that strengthens the digestive system and provides mental peace. It can help reduce migraines and headaches.

How to do it
Kneel down and sit comfortably on your heels. Place both hands on your knees and keep your back straight. Slowly take deep breaths and sit peacefully in this position for a while. Sitting in this pose brings peace to the mind and a feeling of lightness to the body.

Anulom-Vilom Pranayama

Anulom-Vilom Pranayama is a powerful breathing exercise that calms the mind and relieves stress. This ancient pranayama can help reduce migraine pain.

How to do it
Sit in a comfortable position and close your eyes. Then, inhale deeply through one nostril and slowly exhale through the other nostril. Repeat this process several times and gradually regulate the pace of your breaths. This pranayama provides peace and balance to your mind and body.

