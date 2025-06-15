Five Easy Yoga Asanas to Reduce Migraine Pain

Balasana Balasana is a relaxing yoga pose that helps reduce stress and anxiety. It relaxes the back, shoulders, and neck, providing peace of mind. How to do it

Kneel down, gently resting your forehead on the ground. Extend both arms forward and take deep breaths. Remain comfortably still in this position for some time, focusing your attention and completely relaxing your body.

Shavasana Shavasana is an effective yoga pose that provides complete relaxation to the body and mind. It helps reduce stress and anxiety and can also help reduce migraine pain. How to do it

Lie on your back, extending your body fully. Place both arms slightly away from your body with your fingers slightly curled. Close your eyes, take deep breaths, and relax peacefully in this position for a few minutes. Focus on each breath to enhance mental peace and meditation.

Bhujangasana Bhujangasana is a pose that opens the chest and increases the flow of energy in the body. It strengthens the shoulders and neck and provides relief in cases of migraine. How to do it

Lie on your stomach on the ground and place both hands under your shoulders. Slowly raise the upper part of your body, ensuring that your hips and legs remain on the ground. Inhale deeply as you raise your chest and head. Remain in this position for some time and feel the stretch in your body.

Vajrasana Vajrasana is a seated pose that strengthens the digestive system and provides mental peace. It can help reduce migraines and headaches. How to do it

Kneel down and sit comfortably on your heels. Place both hands on your knees and keep your back straight. Slowly take deep breaths and sit peacefully in this position for a while. Sitting in this pose brings peace to the mind and a feeling of lightness to the body.