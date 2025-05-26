scriptFive Exercises to Boost Immunity and Help Protect Against COVID-19 | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Five Exercises to Boost Immunity and Help Protect Against COVID-19

With COVID-19 becoming active once again, it is crucial to maintain a strong immune system. Therefore, be mindful of your diet and nutrition. Regular exercise is also essential for better immunity. Here are 5 exercises that can help keep you healthy.

May 26, 2025 / 02:27 pm

Patrika Desk

COVID-19: COVID-19 is once again becoming active. Several new cases of corona have been reported in India, which is a cause for concern. In such a situation, it becomes extremely important to maintain a healthy immune system, as a strong immune system not only helps in fighting common illnesses but can also protect against viruses like COVID-19. Therefore, incorporating a balanced diet and some exercise into your daily lifestyle can be very effective. Here are five easy and effective exercises that you can include in your routine to improve your immunity.

Why Exercise is Important

While consuming a balanced and nutritious diet is essential for boosting immunity, exercise also becomes extremely necessary. If you are physically active, you can protect yourself from many types of illnesses and problems. Maintaining a boosted immune system is very important in today’s time. If you do some exercise every morning, not only will your physical health improve, but it will also have a positive impact on your mental health.

Jogging

If you want to keep your immunity healthy, walking briskly or jogging lightly for 30 minutes every day increases the body’s metabolic activity and improves blood circulation. This allows immune cells to function better in the body.

Pranayama (Breathing Exercises)

Pranayama techniques like Anulom-Vilom, Kapalbhati, and Bhramari improve lung function and oxygen supply, strengthening the immune system. It also helps keep your skin and body healthy.

Stretching and Yoga Asanas

Yoga not only makes the body flexible but also reduces stress. Stress directly affects immunity, so yoga asanas like Tadasana, Trikonasana, and Bhujangasana can be beneficial.

Bodyweight Exercises

Bodyweight exercises that can be done at home, such as squats, push-ups, and planks, strengthen your muscles and keep your body active, increasing your ability to fight diseases.

Dance or Aerobic Workout

Light dancing or aerobic activity with music helps reduce stress and maintain hormone balance. It improves both cardiovascular health and immunity.

Things to Note Along with Exercise

Adequate Sleep: It is important to get 7 to 8 hours of good sleep every day so that the body can fully recover.
Healthy Diet: Regularly consume immunity-boosting foods such as lemon, amla, garlic, turmeric, and green leafy vegetables.
Stay Hydrated: It is important to drink enough water throughout the day to keep the body hydrated and active.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.

