Five Warning Signs of Bowel Cancer: Early Detection and Prevention

Reports suggest that 54% of cases can be prevented by lifestyle changes. Maintain a balanced and nutritious diet. Reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption, stay active daily, get 7-9 hours of sleep, and manage stress. According to research, for every 10 grams of fibre consumed, the risk of colorectal cancer decreases by 10%. Include at least 30 grams of fibre daily and over 30 different types of plant-based foods (whole grains, nuts & seeds, fruits, vegetables, legumes, herbs & spices) in your diet.