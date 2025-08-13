Five Warning Signs of Bowel Cancer: Early Detection and Prevention

Bowel Cancer Early Signs: Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally. In 2020, over 19 million new cases were reported, resulting in more than 930,000 deaths. According to WHO data, by 2040, there could be 32 million new cases and 1.6 million deaths annually. Early detection and a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk. Let's explore how.
Bowel cancer originates in the large intestine (Colon) or rectum. It is also referred to as Colon Cancer or Rectal Cancer. It can be life-threatening and significantly impact the quality of life for survivors. Initially, this disease may show no specific symptoms. However, if these symptoms appear, do not ignore them.
This disease is rapidly increasing among people born after 1990. The main reason is the shift from traditional healthy diets (such as high-fibre and plant-based foods) to increased consumption of processed foods, red meat, sugar, and junk food.
Reports suggest that 54% of cases can be prevented by lifestyle changes. Maintain a balanced and nutritious diet. Reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption, stay active daily, get 7-9 hours of sleep, and manage stress. According to research, for every 10 grams of fibre consumed, the risk of colorectal cancer decreases by 10%. Include at least 30 grams of fibre daily and over 30 different types of plant-based foods (whole grains, nuts & seeds, fruits, vegetables, legumes, herbs & spices) in your diet.