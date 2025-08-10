Five Warning Signs of Kidney Failure: Ignoring These Could Be Costly

Five Warning Signs of Kidney Failure: The kidney is a vital organ in our body that filters blood, removing excess water and toxins, maintaining mineral and water balance, and producing hormones. However, when the kidneys begin to fail, this process often happens silently, and most people ignore the initial signs. As a result, by the time the problem becomes apparent, the situation has often become severe. Identifying these early warning signs in time can help prevent kidney failure.
The first sign of kidney problems is a change in urination patterns. Urine may become foamy or bubbly, its colour may change, or blood may be visible. There may also be changes in the volume of urine or increased frequency of urination.
When the kidneys don't function properly, salt and water build up in the body, leading to swelling in the legs, ankles, and around the eyes. Puffiness on the face may also be felt in the morning.
Decreased kidney function leads to a build-up of toxins in the blood and a reduction in red blood cells. This results in persistent fatigue, weakness, and lethargy, regardless of adequate rest.
Kidney damage can cause excess fluid to build up in the lungs, leading to shortness of breath. Difficulty breathing even without strenuous activity could be a sign of kidney malfunction.
Kidney failure disrupts the body's electrolyte balance. Specifically, calcium deficiency and imbalances in phosphorus levels can cause muscle twitching and cramps.
If you experience one or more of these symptoms, you should immediately contact a doctor or nephrologist. Blood tests, urine tests, and imaging tests can help determine the condition of your kidneys. Timely treatment and a healthy lifestyle can help protect kidney health for a longer period.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.