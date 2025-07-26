26 July 2025,

Saturday

Health

Foods That Can Wreck Your Night's Sleep and Your Health

Here are a few things to avoid that can help you sleep better and wake up feeling energised and refreshed the next day.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

Sleeping
Sleeping (Photo Source: Patrika)

Night Sleep Tips: In today's fast-paced life, sleep is becoming a luxury. In a hectic and stressful life, where people are busy working all day, getting a sound night's sleep has become a challenge. But have you ever considered that your lack of sleep might not just be due to stress or mobile screens, but also your eating habits?

Experts believe that some foods consumed before sleep affect the body's sleep cycle. These things not only reduce sleep but can also negatively impact your health. Eating or drinking something before bed that increases arousal or imbalance in the body directly affects sleep quality. So let's learn about five things to avoid before sleeping at night.

Food not to eat before sleeping

Caffeinated Drinks

Caffeine is a natural stimulant that keeps the brain active. If you drink coffee or tea before bed, it can disrupt your sleep harmony. It delays sleep onset and reduces sleep depth. Therefore, to avoid this, avoid caffeine for at least 5-6 hours before sleeping.

Sugar and Sweets

Eating sweets at night can temporarily increase blood sugar levels, leading to an energy surge in the body and affecting sleep. Excessive sugar intake can also cause hormonal imbalances and the problem of waking up repeatedly at night. The best choice is to have warm milk or herbal tea instead of sweets.

Spicy and Fried Food

Spicy and oily food puts pressure on the digestive system. This can lead to acidity, gas, and indigestion, which disrupt sleep. A heavy stomach at night prevents the body from relaxing. Therefore, dinner should be light, less spicy, and 2-3 hours before bedtime.

Alcohol

Although alcohol may make you feel sleepy for a while, it significantly harms sleep quality. Alcohol prevents deep sleep and increases the likelihood of waking up in the middle of the night. Therefore, if you have sleep problems, avoid alcohol completely.

Excessive Water or Liquids

Drinking a lot of water right before bed causes frequent urination. This repeatedly interrupts sleep and can lead to fatigue in the morning. Therefore, drink enough water throughout the day, but limit liquid intake an hour before bed.

What to eat for dinner to get good sleep

Moong Dal Khichdi + Yoghurt
Light and easily digestible khichdi is easy to digest. Having some yoghurt along with it improves digestion and keeps the stomach light.

Mixed Vegetable Soup + Multigrain Toast
Warm soup made from light vegetables relaxes the body and helps in getting a comfortable night's sleep.

Plain Porridge (Oats or Ragi based)
Tryptophan present in ragi and oats calms the mind. Porridge cooked with light spices is perfect for dinner.

Paneer Bhurji + Chapati (made with less oil)
The protein and tryptophan in paneer improve sleep. Cook it with light spices.

Steamed Idli + Coconut Chutney
If you want something very light, idli is a good option. It is not heavy on the stomach and does not disrupt sleep.

Important points related to dinner

  • Dinner should be at least 2-3 hours before bedtime.
  • Avoid very spicy, fried, or heavy foods at night.
  • Walking for 5-10 minutes after eating is beneficial.

Related Topics

Healthy Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Published on:

26 Jul 2025 10:42 am

