Calcium Deficiency: All you need to add in you diet

If you often experience pain in your hands and feet, and your bones ache, it means you have a calcium deficiency. Therefore, it is essential to improve your diet. That’s why we have brought you these things that can help you overcome calcium deficiency in just a few days if you consume them in winter.

Foods that cure calcium deficiency : Green Vegetables Green leafy vegetables are rich in vitamins A, C, and K. They also contain iron, fiber, and calcium in abundance. Specifically, spinach and kale are excellent sources of calcium (Foods that cure calcium deficiency).

Almonds Almonds contain up to 457mg of calcium, making them a high-calcium food. They are also rich in protein. Therefore, consuming almonds can be beneficial for strengthening bones and overall health. Oranges

Oranges are often eaten as a source of vitamin C, but they also contain a sufficient amount of calcium. The vitamin D present in oranges makes calcium absorption more effective. One medium-sized orange contains around 60mg of calcium.

Figs Figs are a fruit rich in fiber, potassium, and calcium. One cup of dried figs contains up to 242mg of calcium. They also contain magnesium, which helps in muscle function. Milk and Dairy Products

Milk and dairy products like curd and cheese provide the body with a good amount of calcium. Dairy products contain not only calcium but also protein, which is beneficial for bone health. Soy Products

Soy milk, soy chunks, and soybeans are excellent sources of calcium. They are also helpful for vegetarians who may have a calcium deficiency. They contain vitamin D, which helps in strengthening bones.