Four Early Warning Signs of Liver Trouble

Liver Diseases: Symptoms and Treatment The liver is a vital organ in our body, playing a crucial role in digestion, detoxification, and energy storage. Modern lifestyles have led to a rise in liver diseases, making timely treatment essential.

BharatMay 09, 2025 / 11:34 am

Patrika Desk

Early Signs of Liver Problems: The liver is a vital organ, aiding digestion, removing toxins, and storing energy. However, today’s fast-paced and unhealthy lifestyles are leading to a rapid increase in liver diseases, necessitating timely treatment. Let’s learn from Dr. Rahul Roy, Senior Hepatologist, how to maintain liver health.

Liver Diseases (Liver Diseases Symptoms)

Acute Diseases

These involve acute liver inflammation, often caused by contaminated water or food, leading to Hepatitis A and E. Early symptom identification ensures timely treatment.

Chronic Diseases

These cause gradual damage, including chronic Hepatitis B and C (transmitted through contaminated blood), alcohol consumption, and fatty liver disease.

Symptoms of Liver Diseases

Chronic liver diseases often show no initial symptoms. Severe stages may present with yellowing of eyes and urine, reduced appetite, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and bloody vomit.

How to Check Liver

Even without symptoms, regular check-ups are crucial for early disease detection. A blood test at a local lab can check for Hepatitis B and C viruses. Low platelet counts or elevated SGOT-SGPT levels necessitate immediate sonography and appropriate treatment.

Essential Care

Engage in 30 minutes of brisk walking, cycling, or yoga daily. Consume green vegetables, fruits, and fibre-rich foods. Avoid fried, sugary, and fast foods. Do not take medication without consulting a doctor. Get vaccinated against Hepatitis B, and keep blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol under control.

Weight Loss is Effective

Early detection allows for management through balanced diet, regular exercise, medication, and alcohol abstinence. In jaundice, provide the patient with clean water and regular (non-boiled) food. Avoid home remedies; a 5-10% weight reduction can improve the condition.

News / Health / Four Early Warning Signs of Liver Trouble

