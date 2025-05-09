Four Early Warning Signs of Liver Trouble

Liver Diseases (Liver Diseases Symptoms) Acute Diseases These involve acute liver inflammation, often caused by contaminated water or food, leading to Hepatitis A and E. Early symptom identification ensures timely treatment. Chronic Diseases These cause gradual damage, including chronic Hepatitis B and C (transmitted through contaminated blood), alcohol consumption, and fatty liver disease.

Symptoms of Liver Diseases Chronic liver diseases often show no initial symptoms. Severe stages may present with yellowing of eyes and urine, reduced appetite, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and bloody vomit. How to Check Liver Even without symptoms, regular check-ups are crucial for early disease detection. A blood test at a local lab can check for Hepatitis B and C viruses. Low platelet counts or elevated SGOT-SGPT levels necessitate immediate sonography and appropriate treatment.

Essential Care Engage in 30 minutes of brisk walking, cycling, or yoga daily. Consume green vegetables, fruits, and fibre-rich foods. Avoid fried, sugary, and fast foods. Do not take medication without consulting a doctor. Get vaccinated against Hepatitis B, and keep blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol under control.