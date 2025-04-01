Four Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels

If you have a problem with uric acid, avoid including certain things in your diet. Let’s learn about four things that can rapidly increase uric acid, the consumption of which can be harmful to your health.

1. Seafood Seafood Seafood such as fish, shrimp, and crab have a high purine content. Purine increases uric acid in the body. Consuming sardines, anchovies, and tuna, in particular, can rapidly increase uric acid. If you already have a uric acid problem, it’s best to avoid these. Seafood such as fish, shrimp, and crab have a high purine content. Purine increases uric acid in the body. Consuming sardines, anchovies, and tuna, in particular, can rapidly increase uric acid. If you already have a uric acid problem, it’s best to avoid these.

2. Fried and Junk Food Fried and junk foods are high in trans fats and unhealthy oils, which can increase uric acid levels in the body. Pizza, burgers, samosas, packaged snacks, and deep-fried items can be harmful for those with uric acid. They increase inflammation and can disrupt uric acid balance. Therefore, eat fresh and healthy homemade food. Consuming excessive amounts of outside food can harm your body.

3. Alcohol Alcohol, especially beer, plays a significant role in increasing uric acid. Beer has a high purine content, which increases uric acid in the body. Alcohol can also affect kidney function, preventing uric acid from being properly eliminated from the body. If you have a uric acid problem, it is essential to completely avoid alcohol.

4. Red Meat Red Meat Red meat such as beef, pork, and lamb is high in purine. This increases uric acid. Regularly eating red meat can lead to arthritis and joint pain. If you want to eat non-vegetarian food, you can consume limited amounts of low-purine options like eggs or chicken instead of red meat. Red meat such as beef, pork, and lamb is high in purine. This increases uric acid. Regularly eating red meat can lead to arthritis and joint pain. If you want to eat non-vegetarian food, you can consume limited amounts of low-purine options like eggs or chicken instead of red meat.

What to do to control uric acid? 1. Drink plenty of water to help flush out toxins from the body. 2. Include fruits, vegetables, and fibre-rich foods in your diet. 3. Reduce your intake of processed foods and sugary items.

4. Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight. Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.