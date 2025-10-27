Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Health

Fruits For Eye Health: Incorporate These Fruits Into Your Diet For Healthy Eyes, Research Suggests

If you also want to keep your eyes healthy naturally, then including some delicious fruits in your diet can be beneficial. Here are some fruits that are very effective for the eyes.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

Fruits for eye (Image: Freepik)

Fruits For Eye Health: In today's modern lifestyle, most people spend their days staring at mobile, laptop, and TV screens. In such a situation, constant pressure on the eyes has become common. Along with this, dry eyes, blurred vision, or eye irritation are no longer just signs of aging but have become a consequence of lifestyle. Problems that used to affect the elderly are now being seen in young children as well. However, if you want to maintain good eye health, here are 4 fruits that can be beneficial for your eyes.

Orange

A 2016 research published in Acta Ophthalmologica found that individuals who regularly consume Vitamin C have higher levels of it in their bodies and experience fewer Cataract problems. Vitamin C accumulates in the eye's lens, acting as an antioxidant and protecting cells. Therefore, consuming one orange, lemon, or sweet lime juice daily can be beneficial for the eyes.

Kiwi

Clinical and observational research suggests that regular intake of Lutein and Zeaxanthin helps maintain vision and reduces the risk of macular degeneration. Kiwi is a fruit rich in Vitamin C, Lutein, and Zeaxanthin. These nutrients protect the retinal cells from age-related damage and keep vision sharp. Eating a slice of kiwi after dinner or adding it to a salad is an excellent option for eye health.

Blueberry

According to a research published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry in 2025, blueberries help protect retinal cells from oxidative damage. This means that eating blueberries daily can be an easy yet effective way to maintain eye health. Consume them with oats or yogurt for breakfast, or blend them into a smoothie.

Papaya

If your eyes often feel dry, tired, or irritated, be sure to eat papaya. According to a study in Food Chemistry (2021), elements like Lutein and Zeaxanthin present in papaya protect the eyes from oxidative stress and reduce the problem of dry eyes. Eat it for breakfast or mix it into a smoothie. You can also have it as a healthy snack with lemon and chia seeds.

Published on:

27 Oct 2025 01:09 pm

Health / Fruits For Eye Health: Incorporate These Fruits Into Your Diet For Healthy Eyes, Research Suggests

