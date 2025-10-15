Fruits Not to Eat in Winter: Which Fruits Should Be Avoided and Why?

(Image: Freepik)
Fruits Not to Eat in Winter: Winter is a season of delicious and nutritious fruits, but some fruits can be harmful to eat during this season. Choosing fruits according to the season is very important for our health, as some fruits can harm our body or cause digestive problems in winter. In this article, we will learn which fruits should not be eaten in winter and the reasons behind it.
Both these fruits are considered very beneficial for keeping the body cool in summers, but in winters, this same coolness can become a problem for you. Consuming cucumber and watermelon increases the coolness in the body, which also increases the possibility of cough and cold. It is wise to avoid their consumption in the cold season.
Coconut water is considered beneficial for health, but its excess in winter can be harmful. Its cold effect can increase phlegm in the body, leading to cough and chest congestion. If you catch a cold frequently, limit your intake of coconut water in winter.
Grapes are indeed delicious in taste, but excessive consumption in winter can harm you. If you are already suffering from a cold or cough, grapes can worsen your problem. Their cold nature increases phlegm, which can aggravate sore throat and cold conditions.
As attractive as strawberries look, they can prove to be equally harmful in winter. Their cooling nature can increase phlegm (congestion) in your body. If you have allergies, cough, or throat irritation, it is better to stay away from strawberries.
Avocado is a good source of healthy fats and offers many benefits, from weight loss to skin health. However, its consumption is not suitable for everyone in winter. The histamine present in it can increase allergies and phlegm problems in some people. It can cause chest congestion and infections. Therefore, it is better to stay away from avocados in winter.
