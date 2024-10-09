Gardening Prevents Disease& Keep Elders Healthy

scriptGardening Prevents Disease& Keep Elders Healthy | Latest News | Patrika News
Gardening for dementia: Dementia is a mental condition that commonly affects older adults, leading to a decline in memory and mental capacity. This condition affects the daily lives of the elderly and can also lead to a decline in their mobility.

A recent study has proven that gardening, a natural therapy, can improve the symptoms of dementia.

Gardening Sessions

Gardening has been found to improve balance and walking speed in older adults, especially those with dementia. This study, conducted by researchers at Semulavis University, involved participants who participated in two-hour gardening sessions twice a week for 12 weeks. The sessions included preparing beds, cleaning grass, and harvesting crops.

Study Results

The study found that the group that participated in gardening sessions improved static balance, whereas the control group showed a decline in balance. Additionally, the gardening group showed an improvement in walking speed, which could be an indication of a decline in dementia symptoms.
The participants engaged in more conversations with each other and participated more in social activities. The Caretakers noted their behavior change and inappropriate language after the gardening sessions.

Helps in Physical as well as Mental Well Being

Gardening is not only beneficial for physical health but also for mental health. It provides an opportunity for social interaction, which can help to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation. The physical activities involved in gardening, such as preparing beds and cleaning grass, can help to improve muscle strength and balance.
Gardening can also provide a sense of purpose and identity for older adults, which can be particularly beneficial for those with dementia. It provides an opportunity for social interaction, which can help to build confidence and self-esteem.

Alternative Therapy for Dementia Patients

The study has shown that gardening can have a positive impact on dementia symptoms, and further research is needed to explore this further.

It is clear that gardening has numerous benefits for older adults, particularly those with dementia. It improves Mental and physical health and social well-being Therefore, if you or someone you know is experiencing mental health issues, gardening could be a simple and effective solution.

