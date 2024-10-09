Gardening Prevents Disease& Keep Elders Healthy

Study Results The study found that the group that participated in gardening sessions improved static balance, whereas the control group showed a decline in balance. Additionally, the gardening group showed an improvement in walking speed, which could be an indication of a decline in dementia symptoms.

The participants engaged in more conversations with each other and participated more in social activities. The Caretakers noted their behavior change and inappropriate language after the gardening sessions. Helps in Physical as well as Mental Well Being Gardening is not only beneficial for physical health but also for mental health. It provides an opportunity for social interaction, which can help to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation. The physical activities involved in gardening, such as preparing beds and cleaning grass, can help to improve muscle strength and balance.

Gardening can also provide a sense of purpose and identity for older adults, which can be particularly beneficial for those with dementia. It provides an opportunity for social interaction, which can help to build confidence and self-esteem.